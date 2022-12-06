Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
CBS Sports
Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
After a two-game homestand, the #20 Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat. Iowa State...
CBS Sports
Providence vs. Manhattan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Manhattan Jaspers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Providence Friars at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Jaspers will be looking to get back in the win column.
Ole Miss Basketball Game Nine Opponent Preview: Valparaiso Crusaders
Our basketball preview continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels ninth game of the season.
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
CBS Sports
How to watch Villanova vs. Pennsylvania: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Villanova Wildcats are 5-1 against the Pennsylvania Quakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Villanova will stay at home another game and welcome UPenn at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Towson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Clemson Tigers will play host again and welcome the Towson Tigers to Littlejohn Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. Clemson is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Everything went Clemson's way against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week as they made...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta.
CBS Sports
College football winners, losers of 2022 season: Alabama hits floor under Nick Saban, TCU shatters CFP mold
The regular season is over and the bowl schedule is set, so it's time to look back at the teams and people that will stick with us from the 2022 college football season. If there's one thing we learned this year -- heck, if there's one thing we learn every year -- it's that so little of what we expect to happen actually comes to fruition.
FOX Sports
Arkansas State visits Central Arkansas following Kayouloud's 21-point outing
Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -1; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Eddy Kayouloud scored 21 points in Central Arkansas' 85-70 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Bears are 3-1...
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss
Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
Alabama Football: 2022 Team Awards
Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 college football regular season.
