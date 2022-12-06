ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
DALLAS, TX
fox5dc.com

4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU

WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
WASHINGTON, DC
MyArkLaMiss

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
coaster101.com

Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas

Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Mix 93.1

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
24hip-hop.com

Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Links Up With CovonDaDon

Recently, the state of Texas has been a huge focus in the rap community. Artists like Meg The Stallion and MO3 have paved the way for a lot of new talent. Two artists in particular have really become trendsetters in their community; Lil Quincy and CovonDaDon. Originally from the city...
DALLAS, TX
WAPT

Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas

JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
JACKSON, MS

