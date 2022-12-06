Read full article on original website
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
dallasexpress.com
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
Fight breaks out at TCU-GW women's basketball game, eight total players ejected
FORT WORTH, Texas — Several players were ejected from the TCU women's basketball game against George Washington on Monday night after a fight broke out near the teams' benches. During the 2nd quarter of the Horned Frogs' game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TCU's Bella Cravens and George...
fox5dc.com
4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU
WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Fake Buc-ee's 'Coming Soon' sign pulls prank on Dallas-area neighborhood
Looks, like it isn't coming after all.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Fort Worth is on an all-time sports high right now with the TCU Horned Frogs headed to the College Football Playoff and their quarterback as a Heisman Trophy finalist but there’s something else to be celebrating this week. The Texas Lottery...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Basketball Roundup: Plano East stays hot with win over Boyd; 5-6A girls roll
PLANO — Of the Plano East boys basketball team's first 10 wins of the season, eight have come by double digits. But in the event that the No. 24-ranked Panthers find themselves in close quarters, head coach Matt Wester has noticed a confidence within this squad to make the right plays late to keep an opponent at bay.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
24hip-hop.com
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Links Up With CovonDaDon
Recently, the state of Texas has been a huge focus in the rap community. Artists like Meg The Stallion and MO3 have paved the way for a lot of new talent. Two artists in particular have really become trendsetters in their community; Lil Quincy and CovonDaDon. Originally from the city...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Fort Worth’s own TCU Horned Frogs may have lost the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, but going to the College Football Playoff is still happening, and that isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in Cow Town. The Texas Lottery reports a $1...
North Texas on a weather roller coaster the next few days
Our weather pattern is going to be similar to a Seinfeld episode over the next 7 days: “It’s cool, it’s warm.. it’s COLD!! It’s rainy, it’s not… it’s stormy, it’s not.. What’s up with that?”
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
WAPT
Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
