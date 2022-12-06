ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

nassauobserver.com

Athletes Commit To Play At Colleges And Universities

Twelve athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities. The talented athletes gathered with family members and coaches at their respective schools to mark...
LEVITTOWN, NY
pix11.com

Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD

A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD. A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Tis the season...
QUEENS, NY
Syracuse.com

GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency

Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD

Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: …. Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Queens neighborhood on edge amid drastic rise in robberies: ‘Never felt so unsafe’

New York City’s crime wave has seeped into a quiet pocket of Queens known for bustling businesses and heavy foot traffic — with some locals telling The Post it’s the most unsafe they’ve felt in decades. The enclave of Flushing, covered by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, has seen a shocking surge in robberies and grand larcenies that has left workers and business workers on edge. “The area is horrible. It’s getting so bad,” said Monica Ortiz, the store manager at GNC on Flushing’s Main Street. “I’ve lived in the area for 30 years and I never felt so unsafe.” Ortiz said she’s worked at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY

