Read full article on original website
Related
HS football final rankings (Week 14): Was Moore able to hold onto the top spot?
The 2022 high school football season ended Saturday with Curtis’ 21-7 loss to Canarsie in the PSAL A Conference semifinals. The season produced no title winners among the 11 varsity programs, although Moore Catholic went to the CHSFL AA-1 championship and lost to Holy Trinity.
nassauobserver.com
Athletes Commit To Play At Colleges And Universities
Twelve athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities. The talented athletes gathered with family members and coaches at their respective schools to mark...
Former Island baseball standout’s recruiting program is sending local high schoolers to college -- by the hundreds
He was a star third baseman at Tottenville HS more than a decade ago. Now, he’s one of the region’s premiere youth talent developers with a penchant for sending local high schoolers to college baseball programs. In fact, Tom Kain’s Recruiting agency recently eclipsed a milestone -- placing...
Source: 2 men suffered horrific injuries in crash in Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car careened into a fence in Richmond early on Thursday morning in a crash where two men in their 20s suffered horrific injuries, according to a source with knowledge of investigation. One man in his 20s had his head impaled on a wooden fence...
pix11.com
Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD
A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD. A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Tis the season...
These Staten Island stores sold the most million dollar lottery tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hey, you never know. That was the old New York Lottery slogan and it’s true -- you never know if you’re going to win. And if you do win, how much?. According to LotteryGuru.com, the odds of winning the N.Y. Lotto jackpot are 1 in 45,057,474, with prizes being available at five different tiers.
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home
Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
pix11.com
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD
Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: …. Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral of Saint John the Divine: Most Wonderful Place To Visit In Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, New York City
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, New York City. Located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine is the cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. It is one of the largest cathedrals in the country, with a seating capacity of nearly 40,000 people.
Queens neighborhood on edge amid drastic rise in robberies: ‘Never felt so unsafe’
New York City’s crime wave has seeped into a quiet pocket of Queens known for bustling businesses and heavy foot traffic — with some locals telling The Post it’s the most unsafe they’ve felt in decades. The enclave of Flushing, covered by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, has seen a shocking surge in robberies and grand larcenies that has left workers and business workers on edge. “The area is horrible. It’s getting so bad,” said Monica Ortiz, the store manager at GNC on Flushing’s Main Street. “I’ve lived in the area for 30 years and I never felt so unsafe.” Ortiz said she’s worked at...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
theexaminernews.com
Places to Eat Before or After the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show
The glittering 31st Holiday Train Show is on track through Jan. 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University. It’s an annual seasonal treat that draws thousands from the Hudson Valley, a must for the young and the young at heart. I look forward...
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
Comments / 0