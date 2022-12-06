Read full article on original website
ESPN reveals announcers for Birmingham Bowl between ECU, Coastal Carolina
ESPN on Wednesday revealed the announcing crews for all of its bowl games on its platforms, including the 2022 Birmingham Bowl between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, set for a Tuesday. Dec. 27 telecast on ESPN at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tiffany Greene will have play-by-play coverage, with Jay Walker as...
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pirates in fowl mood after drawing Chanticleers
Have some eggnog, Pirate fans. It’s been a long season. From the missed kicks in an overstuffed and overheated Dowdy-Ficklen stadium versus NC State, to the closer-than-it-should-have-been pearl-clutcher at Temple, this ECU football season was, as the saying goes, hard on a Pirate. There were so many topsy-turvy nail...
Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a preview look at each of the classification’s games, including the Class 2-A state title game between East Duplin and Reidsville. On Monday, we […]
Nowell, New Bern prove triple option can work at the 4A level
New Bern, N.C. — When Torrey Nowell was hired at New Bern and said he was going to bring his triple option to reinvigorate the Bears, some folks were skeptical that it could work. Sure, the triple option system can bypass teams in the lower classifications, but 4A is a much different level of football. Despite some outside skepticism, New Bern got to work and Nowell's team proceeded to do what it set out to do. And as it turns out, what it does it pretty darn good.
uncw.edu
Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023
UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WITN
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Songs of the Season choral concert to be performed at the Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Choral Society is presenting the Songs of the Season concert at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Per the organizers, the choral society will perform with a featured guest chorus from Cape Fear Academy under director...
nsjonline.com
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: cold front to end latest warm spell
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opened with a milder than average Thursday afternoon. As a cold front muscles its way farther south, expect clouds to thicken and shower chances to swell, at least modestly, Thursday night and possibly into early Friday. Patches of light rain may have you reaching for your umbrella at times, and cooler temperatures hovering in the 50s to, at most, 60 will likely have you reaching for a jacket in this time, too! Seasonable temperatures, variable clouds, and lower end shower chances will be the weather story headed into the weekend. Temperatures will surge again by midweek into next Thursday ahead of a powerful cold front. This system should bring showers and thunderstorms to the area late Wednesday into Thursday.
McLaurin to lead Roseboro parade
Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details...
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
WECT
Danford Road shut down for next several hours due to downed power line
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Danford Road is shut down due to a large truck hitting a power line. Two power poles are also damaged, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Detours are expected at HWY 87 and Old Ocean HWY. The power company says the road will be...
