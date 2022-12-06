WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opened with a milder than average Thursday afternoon. As a cold front muscles its way farther south, expect clouds to thicken and shower chances to swell, at least modestly, Thursday night and possibly into early Friday. Patches of light rain may have you reaching for your umbrella at times, and cooler temperatures hovering in the 50s to, at most, 60 will likely have you reaching for a jacket in this time, too! Seasonable temperatures, variable clouds, and lower end shower chances will be the weather story headed into the weekend. Temperatures will surge again by midweek into next Thursday ahead of a powerful cold front. This system should bring showers and thunderstorms to the area late Wednesday into Thursday.

18 HOURS AGO