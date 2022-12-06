ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis Battlehawks uniform revealed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks uniform has been revealed!. The XFL announced Wednesday that they have selected Under Armour as their Official Uniform Partner. “Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms,” the league wrote in a press release. “Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sportstravelmagazine.com

Perfect Game Agrees on 10-Year Lease of Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex

Perfect Game has reached an agreement with the city of Chesterfield, Missouri, on a 10-year lease to operate the 176-acre Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex starting in 2023 with renovations planned and more. The venue is home to the Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association and 6,000 youth participants. Perfect Game and the...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

BLK MKT Eats hits Maplewood with a second location

After five years of business, BLK MKT Eats, known for sushi burritos and poke bowls, is planning to open a second location in Maplewood in the former Las Palmas space. Cousins and co-founders Ron Turigliatto and Kati Fahrney acquired the lease for the space in April and plan to open in early 2023 after renovations are complete. The second location will carry the same concept as the original Vandeventer location. “We are always thinking up new concepts as a team so that we have some new menu options in the future. Right now our focus is expanding location options since our guests are looking for that,” Fahrney says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO

