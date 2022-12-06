Read full article on original website
Meet Yuri Collins, College Basketball’s Assist King
The Saint Louis point guard is dazzling—and dominating—with his passing ability. Plus, five observations from the week in hoops.
St. Louis Battlehawks Unveil New Jerseys
The jerseys nod to the city's history of jet aircraft manufacture and to the Gateway Arch
KMOV
St. Louis Battlehawks uniform revealed
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks uniform has been revealed!. The XFL announced Wednesday that they have selected Under Armour as their Official Uniform Partner. “Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms,” the league wrote in a press release. “Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.”
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Perfect Game Agrees on 10-Year Lease of Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
Perfect Game has reached an agreement with the city of Chesterfield, Missouri, on a 10-year lease to operate the 176-acre Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex starting in 2023 with renovations planned and more. The venue is home to the Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association and 6,000 youth participants. Perfect Game and the...
Blues, NHL host Hockey Fights Cancer event in the Central West End
With its Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the NHL has supported cancer patients and their families for more than 20 years. The St. Louis Blues and the league brought their initiative to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in the Central West End on Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest
After Sunday's arrest in Creve Coeur, McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony persistent DWI
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin was arrested in a St. Louis suburb on Sunday and later charged with being a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. Police in Creve Coeur say they received two calls of a suspicious vehicle believed to be driven by an impaired driver...
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
5 Can’t Miss St. Louis Exhibits to Visit This December
Do yourself a favor and take a (short) break from the holidays to check out some art
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
Kurt Warner helps provide early Christmas surprise for University City mother
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
feastmagazine.com
BLK MKT Eats hits Maplewood with a second location
After five years of business, BLK MKT Eats, known for sushi burritos and poke bowls, is planning to open a second location in Maplewood in the former Las Palmas space. Cousins and co-founders Ron Turigliatto and Kati Fahrney acquired the lease for the space in April and plan to open in early 2023 after renovations are complete. The second location will carry the same concept as the original Vandeventer location. “We are always thinking up new concepts as a team so that we have some new menu options in the future. Right now our focus is expanding location options since our guests are looking for that,” Fahrney says.
St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game
The alleged shooter has been taken into custody
stlpublicradio.org
Jazz singer Denise Thimes aims to spark Christmas memories at Jazz St. Louis
Christmas music can be so familiar that it’s easy to ignore. But when an accomplished jazz singer like Denise Thimes interprets holiday classics, they can spark thoughts of loved ones and warm memories. The key for a performer, Times said, is to put the song first but be sure...
FOX2now.com
2022's Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of 'Miss America'
Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. 2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the …. Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing...
