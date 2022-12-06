Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What AD Mitchell’s return means for Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the final stretch of their 2022 season as they look to repeat their National Title from a year ago. During their season, the Bulldogs have been forced to deal with some adversity as far as injuries go. Whether it be key contributors like Kendall Milton, Nolan Smith, Dan Jackson or Jalen Carter, the depth of this Georgia team has been strained in more ways than Kirby Smart would probably like.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be the case for the majority of ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football assistant, Top 10 list revealed
ATHENS — Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a $2.01 million salary, per the latest USA Today data. Beyond reporting facts, there’s not much “newsy” about that because Monken’s value is understandably higher than any other assistant in college football at this time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia’s Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision
Former Brunswick High Pirate Warren McClendon has been a stalwart on Georgia’s offensive line for three seasons now, starting at right tackle for a program that’s looking to defend its national title. Following the College Football Playoff, McClendon seems destined for the NFL. The Georgia coaching staff dipped back into the Brunswick well for a potential replacement. 6’7 Jamal Meriweather.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires back at heckling from Dawg fans
Brent Key is fired up to be the head coach at Georgia Tech, and it’s easy to see based on his repeated comments about the rivalry with Georgia, better known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At halftime of the men’s basketball game on Tuesday night between the 2 programs, Key...
dawgnation.com
Todd Monken on the future of Georgia football: ‘We’re going to win, we’re going to work, we’re going to recruit’
Most took Jim Harbaugh saying that Ohio State coach Ryan Day was born on third base thinking he hit a triple as an insult. That Day had just been lucky to be in the situation he was in. “I landed on third base,” Monken said on Tuesday at the Broyles...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
OPINION: Underground Atlanta’s ‘Mystery Man’ slowly tries to revive the attraction
Shaneel Lalani, the 33-year-old owner of Underground Atlanta, was bemused when I referred to him as a “mystery man” two ...
6 Things Only Tourists Do In Atlanta, According To Someone Born & Raised There
When visiting a big city, like Atlanta, GA, it's safe to assume that locals know best. One TikToker born and raised in The Big Peach uploaded a video telling others that there are things you should never do there if you don't know the area like the back of your hand.
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia
Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to start a weed farm for Black men (video)
Rev. Jamal Bryant, the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, wants to open up a cannabis business so that he can attract more Black men to the church. “I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” Bryant deadpanned on the “Cool Soror With Rashan Ali” podcast....
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta
Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
Atlanta is a thriving Southern metropolis with world-class cultural attractions, sporting events and historic landmarks – an amazing standalone destination in its own right. The state's capital also makes a great home base, in part because of its prime location in north-central Georgia. City dwellers have access to major freeways and airports that make it a breeze to hop on the road and explore the surrounding Appalachian and Southern regions just a few hours away.
