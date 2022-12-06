Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
backingthepack.com
Three NC State baseball players hit the transfer portal
NCAA Division I baseball rosters will be back to the 35-person pre-covid limits in 2023. With NC State holding a fall roster of 42 players, it was only a matter of time until some players hit the exits ahead of the roster crunch that will have to take place ahead of the team’s season opener on February 17th against Wagner.
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
backingthepack.com
Taking stock in the wake of Dusan Mahorcic’s injury
Dusan Mahorcic suffered a serious-looking injury in the game last night, and while there is no prognosis as of this morning, I’m going to assume that he’ll miss extended time. It’s a significant loss. And really demoralizing after all of the various injury setbacks that have plagued...
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
Marquette defeats North Carolina Central behind Prosper’s 25-point performance
North Carolina Central has no answer for Marquette late in the game, falling on the road Monday night. The post Marquette defeats North Carolina Central behind Prosper’s 25-point performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
WITN
Sports Spotlight - Northern Nash’s Jones leads Knights to first state final appearance since 2002
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For Northern Nash senior Keno Jones quarterback has almost always been his spot. “Football is my heart. I really love the sport,” says Northern Nash senior quarterback Keno Jones, “I put my all into it.”. Sophomore season though he played on defense waiting his...
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
Northern Nash turnaround has led program to state championship game
Northern Nash football went through some lean years, but a long process has culminated with the development of a group that has led the program to its second ever state championship game appearance. In 2018, Andrew Farriss took the program over and engineered a 3-1 start that withered away with...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln battled-tested for facing fellow unbeaten Northern Nash in title game
East Lincoln is one step away from claiming its third football state championship in school history. After going through the powerful one-two punch of Kings Mountain and South Point in the last two rounds, the Mustangs will face fellow undefeated team Northern Nash out of Rocky Mount. With both teams at 15-0 there’s not necessarily a favorite or underdog story; both are conference champions with blowouts at the beginning of the season, culminating with a nail-biter to win their regional championships.
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees
Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WXII 12
Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina
VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods
RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
getnews.info
Sell Raleigh Home Fast Expands Into All North Carolina Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
Sell Raleigh Home Fast announces an expansion into all North Carolina markets. Sell Raleigh Home Fast has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Sell Raleigh Home Fast has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
