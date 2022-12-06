ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

backingthepack.com

Three NC State baseball players hit the transfer portal

NCAA Division I baseball rosters will be back to the 35-person pre-covid limits in 2023. With NC State holding a fall roster of 42 players, it was only a matter of time until some players hit the exits ahead of the roster crunch that will have to take place ahead of the team’s season opener on February 17th against Wagner.
RALEIGH, NC
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Taking stock in the wake of Dusan Mahorcic’s injury

Dusan Mahorcic suffered a serious-looking injury in the game last night, and while there is no prognosis as of this morning, I’m going to assume that he’ll miss extended time. It’s a significant loss. And really demoralizing after all of the various injury setbacks that have plagued...
WRAL News

Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
WILMINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln battled-tested for facing fellow unbeaten Northern Nash in title game

East Lincoln is one step away from claiming its third football state championship in school history. After going through the powerful one-two punch of Kings Mountain and South Point in the last two rounds, the Mustangs will face fellow undefeated team Northern Nash out of Rocky Mount. With both teams at 15-0 there’s not necessarily a favorite or underdog story; both are conference champions with blowouts at the beginning of the season, culminating with a nail-biter to win their regional championships.
DENVER, NC
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees

Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina

VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
HENDERSON, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods

RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
RALEIGH, NC
getnews.info

Sell Raleigh Home Fast Expands Into All North Carolina Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Sell Raleigh Home Fast announces an expansion into all North Carolina markets. Sell Raleigh Home Fast has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Sell Raleigh Home Fast has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
RALEIGH, NC

