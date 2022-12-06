ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

SWAC Football Championship Sees Highest Ever Viewership

Deion and Shedeur Sanders delivered one final gift to Jackson State and the Southwestern Athletic Conference before their high-profile move to Colorado. Saturday’s SWAC Championship Game, a 43-24 victory for JSU over Southern, was watched by 391,000 people on ESPN2 — the highest viewership for the conference’s title game on record.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Ole Miss, MSU, USM, and Jackson State Are All Going Bowling

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Jaguars came back to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson State Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. Besides having the second SWAC Championship in a row on the line, rumors of coaching changes plagued the Tigers all week; these rumors have carried Coach Sanders to Cincinnati, South Florida, and Colorado. This season, rumors downshifted other teams, such as top 25 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and 8-4 Liberty against New Mexico St. two weeks ago. The Tigers overtook the Jags 43-24 at Memorial Stadium. However, hours after Saturday’s game ended, Coach Deion Sanders announced he would leave Jackson State to take the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral

Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program. Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.
BOULDER, CO
Mississippi Link

Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing

Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
BOULDER, CO
breezynews.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS
WLBT

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
HAZLEHURST, MS
WAPT

Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas

JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
JACKSON, MS
News Talk 1490

Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
WJTV 12

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
brproud.com

Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender.
JACKSON, MS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rankin County, MS

Come and see the best attractions and destinations in Rankin County, Mississippi!. This half-urban and half-rural county sits beside Hinds County and east of the breathtaking Pearl River. Thanks to its prime location that boasts numerous national forests, beautiful reservoirs, and natural bodies of water, Rankin County is a must-visit...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953

In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
VICKSBURG, MS
Oxford Eagle

UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School

Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy