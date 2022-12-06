Read full article on original website
SWAC Football Championship Sees Highest Ever Viewership
Deion and Shedeur Sanders delivered one final gift to Jackson State and the Southwestern Athletic Conference before their high-profile move to Colorado. Saturday’s SWAC Championship Game, a 43-24 victory for JSU over Southern, was watched by 391,000 people on ESPN2 — the highest viewership for the conference’s title game on record.
mageenews.com
Ole Miss, MSU, USM, and Jackson State Are All Going Bowling
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Jaguars came back to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson State Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. Besides having the second SWAC Championship in a row on the line, rumors of coaching changes plagued the Tigers all week; these rumors have carried Coach Sanders to Cincinnati, South Florida, and Colorado. This season, rumors downshifted other teams, such as top 25 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and 8-4 Liberty against New Mexico St. two weeks ago. The Tigers overtook the Jags 43-24 at Memorial Stadium. However, hours after Saturday’s game ended, Coach Deion Sanders announced he would leave Jackson State to take the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.
Destin Log
Replacing Deion Sanders: 10 possible candidates for next Jackson State football coach
JACKSON, Miss. — The departure of Deion Sanders to Colorado surely didn't catch Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson off guard. He received three seasons from Sanders, who helped impact the school in revenue generation, national exposure and recruiting. A new venture was only a matter of time. Look...
Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral
Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program. Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.
WLBT
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State in Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Southern Heritage Classic is switching up the line-up. The University of Arkansas of Pine Bluff will now be replacing Jackson State University in the annual match-up. “Don’t sleep on Pine Bluff!” said UAPB alum Alexis Cole....
Yazoo City Boys Basketball is First to Top Vicksburg, Gets 10th Win
Yazoo City Boys Basketball is First to Top Vicksburg, Gets 10th Win Sports Reporter David Edelstein shares the highlights.
Mississippi Link
Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing
Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
WTOK-TV
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime’s decision to coach at Colorado leaves Jackson State searching to find a new head football coach. But what will happen to talks about JSU getting a new stadium?. At the beginning of November, just after JSU hosted College Gameday for the first time...
WAPT
Deion Sanders says he will coach JSU during Celebration Bowl: 'I would see it no other way'
JACKSON, Miss. — After three memorable seasons with the Jackson State University Tigers, Deion Sanders — or Coach Prime as he likes to be called —is leaving. When asked about the legacy he will leave, Sanders said he thinks more about "moments" he spent leading the JSU football team.
breezynews.com
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
WLBT
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
WAPT
Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
News Talk 1490
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
brproud.com
Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Rankin County, MS
Come and see the best attractions and destinations in Rankin County, Mississippi!. This half-urban and half-rural county sits beside Hinds County and east of the breathtaking Pearl River. Thanks to its prime location that boasts numerous national forests, beautiful reservoirs, and natural bodies of water, Rankin County is a must-visit...
vicksburgnews.com
This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953
In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
Oxford Eagle
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]
