From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Nazareth wrestling takes 11 bouts, extends winning streak vs. Easton to 10
For senior Jake Doone and his Nazareth Area High School teammates, the dual-meet season is a time to sharpen their strengths, improve their weaknesses so they can attack the postseason at peak performance. But there are some matches that mean more than others, and the Blue Eagles’ 45-12 conquest of...
darientimes.com
Former UConn women's basketball standout Carla Berube facing alma mater as Princeton coach: ‘Full circle'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Princeton was one point away from meeting the UConn women’s basketball team in the Sweet 16 in Bridgeport last year. The Tigers and Huskies were on the same side of the NCAA Tournament bracket in former Husky standout...
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
Hamilton, NJ Woman Competing on Jeopardy! Wednesday
How exciting. I love seeing local people doing awesome things on TV. I just got word that a Hamilton Square (Mercer County) resident is going to be on Jeopardy tonight (Wednesday, December 7th). Her name is Tammy Groner and she's a total trivia buff. Fingers crossed it pays off for...
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
fastphillysports.com
MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!
It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bethlehem
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
thevalleyledger.com
SPOTLIGHT ON LEHIGH VALLEY’S MICHAEL JUDSON AND HIS NEW FILM RELEASE, LONELY GIRL
The sweet aroma of buttered popcorn filled Emmaus Theatre for a private premier of Lonely Girl, a twenty-minute short film, written, directed, and produced by Michael Judson. The cast, crew, family and friends, armed with their favorite movie time snacks, took their seats as a very proud Judson took the stage and graciously welcomed the audience.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District releases first marking period honor rolls
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District has released the names of students from North Hunterdon and Voorhees High schools on the honor rolls for the first marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. North Hunterdon High School. High Honor Roll. Grade 9. Dylan Almeida, Elizabeth Barton, Eric Beswick, Autumn Connolly,...
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Centurion
La Nina Forming Again, Winter Forecast From The Experts
Snow covered landscapes. Sledding down the side of a hill. And mornings so cold your face feels numb. Yes, it’s that time of year again! Whether you love it or hate it, winter is just around the corner, starting on Dec. 21. But how bad, or dull, will this...
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
Hunters head to woods, protesters stay away as NJ's first bear season in two years begins
New Jersey's first black bear hunt in two years got underway in earnest on Wednesday, with the first kill of the season reported in Sussex County and anti-hunt protesters keeping their distance. A day after a state court lifted an emergency stay that had delayed the harvest, hunters headed into...
92.7 WOBM
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Actor David Arquette Spotted In North Jersey
Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey. The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter. Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." to follow Daily Voice...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its newest New Jersey location in Wayne.
