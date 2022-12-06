ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fastphillysports.com

MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!

It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bethlehem

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

SPOTLIGHT ON LEHIGH VALLEY’S MICHAEL JUDSON AND HIS NEW FILM RELEASE, LONELY GIRL

The sweet aroma of buttered popcorn filled Emmaus Theatre for a private premier of Lonely Girl, a twenty-minute short film, written, directed, and produced by Michael Judson. The cast, crew, family and friends, armed with their favorite movie time snacks, took their seats as a very proud Judson took the stage and graciously welcomed the audience.
EMMAUS, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centurion

La Nina Forming Again, Winter Forecast From The Experts

Snow covered landscapes. Sledding down the side of a hill. And mornings so cold your face feels numb. Yes, it’s that time of year again! Whether you love it or hate it, winter is just around the corner, starting on Dec. 21. But how bad, or dull, will this...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage

A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Actor David Arquette Spotted In North Jersey

Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey. The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter. Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." to follow Daily Voice...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

