Park Center boys hoops looking to make it back-to-back state titles

It’s common that a team fresh off of winning a state championship has to replace a lot of production the following year.

However, it can be uncommon that the same team still has hopes of a state title. That’s where the Park Center Pirates boys basketball team falls. Despite graduating their entire starting five from their championship team last year, the goal remains the same inside Park Center High School - to bring home another Class 4A title.

It’s all about the culture that head coach James Ware has set since day one.

“What we’re trying to do is create a culture,” Ware said. “The way we try to approach it is we're working for a good culture. Meaning we’re going to show up, put everything we got into it and let the chips fall. But it starts with effort. Just trying to be all in with our effort.”

That hard work certainly paid off last year in winning the school’s first boys basketball state title in history with a 30-1 record. They were an experienced team, led by 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner Braedon Carrington. The Pirates had three other seniors average double-digits in Cody Pennebaker (14.0), Leo Torbor (14.0) and Ayouba Berthe (10.4)

Carrington led the team with 17.8 points per game, taking his talents to the University of Minnesota this winter. That has left room for another potential star to emerge in senior CJ O’Hara.

The 6-4 wing has transferred into the program - making it the third high school he has attended. O’Hara spent his freshman and sophomore years at Totino-Grace and was with Hopkins last year. He’s raised his scoring average each year, from averaging 12.9 points per game as a freshman, to 13.4 as a sophomore and 18.6 last year.

Despite the change of scenery yet again, he’s excited to join a winning program and carry the momentum the Pirates have built over the years.

“It’s a hard challenge, especially the fact that we have a chip on our shoulder,” O’Hara said. “We’re coming from a school where we weren’t top in the state. It’s challenging to adapt and lead on the great success they have.”

He said the main reason why he transferred to the Pirates was because he’s friends with a lot of people that go to Park Center and wanted to spend his final year with them.

“It’s been good, I’ve played with most of them all my life. It was easy to gel with them and have great team chemistry,” O’Hara said about learning to play with new teammates.

O’Hara isn’t the only impact transfer for Park Center this winter. Chiang Ring, a 6-8 junior forward, comes in from Minneapolis South. He averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last year.

While those two enter the program from the outside, it’s the in-house players that will determine how far the Pirates will go this season.

One of those players is 6-2 junior guard Casmir Chavis. He averaged 7.8 points per game off the bench last year. He’ll look to capitalize on the experience of their state title run for a possible breakout campaign. Also playing a key role last year was 6-5 forward JJ Ware, averaging 6.5 points per game.

With all these players garnering interest at the Division I level, it’s easy to see why Park Center are once again seen as a top team in Class 4A heading into the new season. But it will take some time for all these moving parts to mesh together on the court.

“It’ll be messy,” Ware said about making all the pieces fit. “But every program you look at they have kids that have transferred in. Every program has new players playing. We’re like everybody else. It’ll be just a work in progress. Every game we’ll learn something.”

The rising popularity of transferring in high school has made it even more critical that the culture set by each team is as strong as ever - so they can not only be intriguing spots for players like O’Hara and Ring - but to retain their own talent.

“Once they’re students at the school and commit to the program, they’re our kids,” Ware said about incoming transfers. “That’s just how we approach the newcomers. The nuts and bolts of culture and how we do things have been established. The formula is the same.”

Other players that can expect to see their playing time increase are a pair of 6-4 senior forwards in Joe Burgess and Kaden Cook.

Another big addition for Park Center is on the sidelines in assistant coach Larry McKenzie. McKenzie was recently inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame for the six combined state titles he won at Minneapolis North, Minneapolis Henry and Holy Angels.

With a target on their back, the Pirates are going to get every team’s best effort on a nightly basis. Lakeville North, who boasts 6-10 forward Nolan Winter, a Wisconsin commit, will take on Park Center Dec. 17. Fellow Northwest Suburban Conference foe Totino-Grace have Ohio State commit Taison Chatman and are on the Pirates’ schedule twice.

Conference and section 5AAAA opponent Osseo will be another team to look out for come section tournament time.

Park Center has built up their program in the last few years and has a proven track record of developing talent. This year's squad is no different, with the expectation they will be the last team standing on the final day of the season in downtown Minneapolis.

The Pirates begin their season against Edina Tuesday, Dec. 6.