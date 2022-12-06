ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Park Center boys hoops looking to make it back-to-back state titles

By Race Archibald
Sun Post
Sun Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKkW5_0jZ3wNHE00

It’s common that a team fresh off of winning a state championship has to replace a lot of production the following year.

However, it can be uncommon that the same team still has hopes of a state title. That’s where the Park Center Pirates boys basketball team falls. Despite graduating their entire starting five from their championship team last year, the goal remains the same inside Park Center High School - to bring home another Class 4A title.

It’s all about the culture that head coach James Ware has set since day one.

“What we’re trying to do is create a culture,” Ware said. “The way we try to approach it is we're working for a good culture. Meaning we’re going to show up, put everything we got into it and let the chips fall. But it starts with effort. Just trying to be all in with our effort.”

That hard work certainly paid off last year in winning the school’s first boys basketball state title in history with a 30-1 record. They were an experienced team, led by 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner Braedon Carrington. The Pirates had three other seniors average double-digits in Cody Pennebaker (14.0), Leo Torbor (14.0) and Ayouba Berthe (10.4)

Carrington led the team with 17.8 points per game, taking his talents to the University of Minnesota this winter. That has left room for another potential star to emerge in senior CJ O’Hara.

The 6-4 wing has transferred into the program - making it the third high school he has attended. O’Hara spent his freshman and sophomore years at Totino-Grace and was with Hopkins last year. He’s raised his scoring average each year, from averaging 12.9 points per game as a freshman, to 13.4 as a sophomore and 18.6 last year.

Despite the change of scenery yet again, he’s excited to join a winning program and carry the momentum the Pirates have built over the years.

“It’s a hard challenge, especially the fact that we have a chip on our shoulder,” O’Hara said. “We’re coming from a school where we weren’t top in the state. It’s challenging to adapt and lead on the great success they have.”

He said the main reason why he transferred to the Pirates was because he’s friends with a lot of people that go to Park Center and wanted to spend his final year with them.

“It’s been good, I’ve played with most of them all my life. It was easy to gel with them and have great team chemistry,” O’Hara said about learning to play with new teammates.

O’Hara isn’t the only impact transfer for Park Center this winter. Chiang Ring, a 6-8 junior forward, comes in from Minneapolis South. He averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last year.

While those two enter the program from the outside, it’s the in-house players that will determine how far the Pirates will go this season.

One of those players is 6-2 junior guard Casmir Chavis. He averaged 7.8 points per game off the bench last year. He’ll look to capitalize on the experience of their state title run for a possible breakout campaign. Also playing a key role last year was 6-5 forward JJ Ware, averaging 6.5 points per game.

With all these players garnering interest at the Division I level, it’s easy to see why Park Center are once again seen as a top team in Class 4A heading into the new season. But it will take some time for all these moving parts to mesh together on the court.

“It’ll be messy,” Ware said about making all the pieces fit. “But every program you look at they have kids that have transferred in. Every program has new players playing. We’re like everybody else. It’ll be just a work in progress. Every game we’ll learn something.”

The rising popularity of transferring in high school has made it even more critical that the culture set by each team is as strong as ever - so they can not only be intriguing spots for players like O’Hara and Ring - but to retain their own talent.

“Once they’re students at the school and commit to the program, they’re our kids,” Ware said about incoming transfers. “That’s just how we approach the newcomers. The nuts and bolts of culture and how we do things have been established. The formula is the same.”

Other players that can expect to see their playing time increase are a pair of 6-4 senior forwards in Joe Burgess and Kaden Cook.

Another big addition for Park Center is on the sidelines in assistant coach Larry McKenzie. McKenzie was recently inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame for the six combined state titles he won at Minneapolis North, Minneapolis Henry and Holy Angels.

With a target on their back, the Pirates are going to get every team’s best effort on a nightly basis. Lakeville North, who boasts 6-10 forward Nolan Winter, a Wisconsin commit, will take on Park Center Dec. 17. Fellow Northwest Suburban Conference foe Totino-Grace have Ohio State commit Taison Chatman and are on the Pirates’ schedule twice.

Conference and section 5AAAA opponent Osseo will be another team to look out for come section tournament time.

Park Center has built up their program in the last few years and has a proven track record of developing talent. This year's squad is no different, with the expectation they will be the last team standing on the final day of the season in downtown Minneapolis.

The Pirates begin their season against Edina Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lionsroarnews.com

No. 8 Minnesota defeats Southeastern in National Championship Tournament

Coming off a Southland Conference Championship win, the Lady Lions came up short in their playoff match versus Minnesota. Junior outside hitter Kailin Newsome led the way with thirteen kill shots. Following Newsome was defensive specialist Ansley Tullis with sixteen digs. Despite good individual games, the Green and Gold Lions...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gopherhole.com

Tubby Smith on Minnesota: “It may be the first or second toughest job in the Big Ten.”

The Minnesota Gophers basketball team went on the road for the first time this year as they participated in the SoCal Challenge in Southern California right before Thanksgiving. Another team that was in the tournament was High Point University. High Point is coached by Tubby Smith’s son, G.G. Smith. G.G. was named Tubby’s replacement last year when Tubby retired after coaching at his alma mater for four years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Vikings stadium could be paid off next year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minnesota

Image from MnDOT camera of fire crews at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaPhoto byMinnesota Department of Transportation. Just after 6 PM on Monday, December 5th, a 911 call came into the Dakota County 911 Center for a possible fire in the basement of the Yankee Tavern restaurant near the intersection of Hwy 13 and Yankee Doodle Rd in Eagan, Minnesota. The caller reported there was a fire in the basement and the business had lost power. They were evacuating everyone from the building.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
269
Followers
342
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1944. 24/7 local coverage found online at post.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_post/

Comments / 0

Community Policy