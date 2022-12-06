ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil senator Favaro leading candidate to be Lula’s agriculture minister - sources

 2 days ago

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian senator Carlos Favaro is the leading candidate to be agriculture minister for president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

Spokespeople for Favaro, who is senator for the farming state of Mato Grosso, said the senator had not received an official invitation to take up the job, and did not comment further. Favaro is part of the president-elect's transition team.

