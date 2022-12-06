ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Outsider.com

Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
fb101.com

Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
acua.com

Change to ACUA Recycling Bucket Requests

Beginning January 1, 2023, Atlantic County residents that receive recycling collection from ACUA will be eligible to receive one free 20-gallon recycling bucket every four calendar years. Additional 20-gallon buckets will be available for purchase for $15 each beginning in January.
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters

Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
CAMDEN, NJ

