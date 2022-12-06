Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
followsouthjersey.com
Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Robbinsville New Jersey Man Among 4 Indicted In $3.5 Million COVID-19 Kickback Conspiracy
December 7, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Four people have been charged for their roles in a kickback conspiracy involving COVID-19…
Exclusive: Prosecutor Announces New Atlantic City Crime Initiative
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds provided us with an exclusive, when he announced today for the first time, the establishment of a first-ever (Atlantic County) Violent Crime Initiative, (VCI). Reynolds described it as follows:. “The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is creating a working group of law enforcement agencies...
fb101.com
Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
acua.com
Change to ACUA Recycling Bucket Requests
Beginning January 1, 2023, Atlantic County residents that receive recycling collection from ACUA will be eligible to receive one free 20-gallon recycling bucket every four calendar years. Additional 20-gallon buckets will be available for purchase for $15 each beginning in January.
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
NBC Philadelphia
Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters
Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
Phillymag.com
The Drama Around Turning the John Coltrane House Into a Philly Jazz Monument
Plans to turn the jazz legend’s crumbling former home into a museum are falling apart amid legal wrangling and infighting. Will this precious piece of Philly history survive?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Sixty-four...
