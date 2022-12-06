Kicking off on Friday, the North Beach Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its second year for three days of jam bands. This year's headliners are Moe., Lotus, and Lettuce, with acts like Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer further down the bill. Although the term "jam band" is sometimes used as a genre moniker, it includes a range of styles from jazz to classic rock and funk, so expect a little bit of everything throughout the weekend. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $65 to $500 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina.

