Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
Miami New Times
The Power of Love, Music, and City Ordinances Were Felt at Rakastella
It would be a cruel irony for Mother Nature not to christen an environmentally forward festival like Rakastella with perfect weather. The moon and the constellations shined bright over a clear sky. A gentle breeze swept through the palm fronds, and people could dip their toes in the Atlantic Ocean if they chose.
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Kicking off on Friday, the North Beach Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its second year for three days of jam bands. This year's headliners are Moe., Lotus, and Lettuce, with acts like Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer further down the bill. Although the term "jam band" is sometimes used as a genre moniker, it includes a range of styles from jazz to classic rock and funk, so expect a little bit of everything throughout the weekend. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $65 to $500 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina.
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
Miami New Times
Machine Gun Kelly (and Megan Fox) Turned Up for Audacy Beach Festival
A swirling breeze wasn't the only steady thing in the air at Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend. The sounds — spanning the grungiest to poppiest nooks of the rock spectrum — were on full blast for the two-day Audacy Beach Festival. The annual fest marked the second...
Miami New Times
Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery Offers Traditional Greek Fare in a Casual Setting
Meraki Hospitality has opened Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery, a casual restaurant that serves authentic Greek fare in South Beach. Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery is the third Meraki concept created by co-owners Alexander Karavias and Giannis Kotsos after their success with Meraki Bistro in Coconut Groove and Downtown Miami. This iteration, however, comes with a twist.
Miami New Times
Miami Airport Service Workers Protest for Better Pay, Benefits Ahead of Holidays
For more than a decade, Maria Bogarín has worked as a contracted cabin cleaner at Miami International Airport, scrubbing down planes and hauling heavy carts of cleaning supplies to and from the aircraft. She's also chipped in as a driver, chauffeuring her fellow crew members and their equipment around the runway between cleanings.
Miami New Times
Nora En Pure Isn't Slowing Down — She's Just Warming Up
It's fair to say that the city desperately needs a detox after Miami Art Week. South African/Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure has entered the chat. On Saturday, December 10, Nora En Pure (AKA Daniela Di Lillo) brings her Purified party series to Factory Town. "It feels like it's...
Miami New Times
Javier Ortiz Makes Run for Police Union President on Racial Justice Platform
Recently fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz, the white Hispanic officer who once claimed he was a Black man, has announced he is running to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police to curb what he calls discriminatory treatment of Black officers. Ortiz is making the comeback attempt after...
Comments / 0