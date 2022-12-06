ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power of Love, Music, and City Ordinances Were Felt at Rakastella

It would be a cruel irony for Mother Nature not to christen an environmentally forward festival like Rakastella with perfect weather. The moon and the constellations shined bright over a clear sky. A gentle breeze swept through the palm fronds, and people could dip their toes in the Atlantic Ocean if they chose.
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Kicking off on Friday, the North Beach Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its second year for three days of jam bands. This year's headliners are Moe., Lotus, and Lettuce, with acts like Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer further down the bill. Although the term "jam band" is sometimes used as a genre moniker, it includes a range of styles from jazz to classic rock and funk, so expect a little bit of everything throughout the weekend. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $65 to $500 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina.
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery Offers Traditional Greek Fare in a Casual Setting

Meraki Hospitality has opened Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery, a casual restaurant that serves authentic Greek fare in South Beach. Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery is the third Meraki concept created by co-owners Alexander Karavias and Giannis Kotsos after their success with Meraki Bistro in Coconut Groove and Downtown Miami. This iteration, however, comes with a twist.
Miami Airport Service Workers Protest for Better Pay, Benefits Ahead of Holidays

For more than a decade, Maria Bogarín has worked as a contracted cabin cleaner at Miami International Airport, scrubbing down planes and hauling heavy carts of cleaning supplies to and from the aircraft. She's also chipped in as a driver, chauffeuring her fellow crew members and their equipment around the runway between cleanings.
Nora En Pure Isn't Slowing Down — She's Just Warming Up

It's fair to say that the city desperately needs a detox after Miami Art Week. South African/Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure has entered the chat. On Saturday, December 10, Nora En Pure (AKA Daniela Di Lillo) brings her Purified party series to Factory Town. "It feels like it's...
Javier Ortiz Makes Run for Police Union President on Racial Justice Platform

Recently fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz, the white Hispanic officer who once claimed he was a Black man, has announced he is running to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police to curb what he calls discriminatory treatment of Black officers. Ortiz is making the comeback attempt after...
