Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Be Biopharma Appoints John Mayfield, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer
Be Biopharma (“Be Bio”) today announced the appointment of John Mayfield, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. Dr. Mayfield will be responsible for establishing and leading business development, leveraging his expertise in licensing, transactions and establishing strategic collaborations within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Mayfield reports to Joanne Smith-Farrell, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and is a member of Be Bio’s executive leadership team.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
Sirion Recognized for Customized CLM Implementation at BNY Mellon. SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
Budderfly Expands Energy Sustainability Partnership with O’Charley’s and 99 Restaurants
Budderfly to provide Energy Efficiency as a Service for more than 175 restaurant locations and its corporate support center, delivering more than $20 million in value and a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption. Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, today announced a significant expansion of...
Mastercard Expands Digital Services Through Engage Partner Network
Mastercard has added seven technology providers to its Engage partner network. Through the Engage network — which already included 150 partners — Mastercard connects businesses with qualified FinTechs and service providers that can deploy digital solutions at scale while leveraging the Mastercard Installments program, Mastercard said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data
Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees. Last...
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Oteko Launches Youth Oriented Development Program
Oteko Russia has launched the third stage of Taman’s Talented Youth Support Program, which is aimed at giving young residents of the region to express their creative talents in writing. The company, founded by Michel Litvak billionaire, will be giving out valuable prizes to the participants of the contest, with the winners to be announced on the TvoyVoiceTaman.rf website in the near future.
Propel Global to Acquire 51% Stake in O&G Engineering Firm for RM7.82 Million
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Propel Global Berhad (Bursa: MAIN, PGB, 0091), provider of oil and gas supporting services such as well services , engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services, maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems as well as downstream specialty chemicals to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, today announced that the Company has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to buy a 51% stake in Best Wide Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. (BWE) for RM7.82 million.
netElastic Named Gold Partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dec. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- netElastic today announced that Intel® Network Builders has recognized netElastic vBNG with the Winners' Circle Gold Level Award. The Winners' Circle Awards are dedicated to Intel partners who have been working to accelerate network transformation. This is the fourth year in a row that netElastic has been named to the Intel Winners' Circle.
Watts Water Technologies Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” by Newsweek
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) - For the fourth consecutive year, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. This press release features multimedia. View...
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Robin Chacko Promoted to Direct-to-Consumer EVP at Starz
Robin Chacko, senior vice president of OTT marketing at Starz, has been promoted to executive vice president of the direct-to-consumer division as part of new changes to Domestic Networks president Alison Hoffman’s leadership team. In addition, Jimmy Hilburn and Susan Ievoli have been hired to serve as chief marketing...
DTEX Systems Launches Enhanced Global Partner Program to Meet Increasing Worldwide Demand for Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions
Comprehensive program provides special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support for partners to multiply endpoint revenues at higher margins. DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company, today announced the launch of the DTEX Systems Global Partner Program. The program enables referral partners, value-added resellers, consultants, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support to increase insider risk revenue and margins through endpoint upsell opportunities.
