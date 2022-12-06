Read full article on original website
‘We get to be their visual storytelling partners’: How artificial intelligence is transforming the film and entertainment industry
“We get to collaborate with filmmakers who hopefully want to make something that no one has ever seen before,” Rob Bredow, chief creative officer at Industrial Light & Magic and senior vice president of creative innovation at LucasFilm, said at Fortune Brainstorm A.I.
Woonsocket Call
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Woonsocket Call
netElastic Named Gold Partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dec. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- netElastic today announced that Intel® Network Builders has recognized netElastic vBNG with the Winners' Circle Gold Level Award. The Winners' Circle Awards are dedicated to Intel partners who have been working to accelerate network transformation. This is the fourth year in a row that netElastic has been named to the Intel Winners' Circle.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Japanese billionaire selects 8 people to join his SpaceX moon mission
Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa has picked eight passengers that he said will join him on a trip around the moon, powered by SpaceX's yet-to-be-flown Starship spacecraft. The group includes American DJ Steve Aoki and space YouTuber Tim Dodd, aka the Everyday Astronaut.
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
AI Captures Public Imagination While Driving Business Automation
As loosely defined as artificial intelligence may be, the technology’s impact may be even bigger. The gray area surrounding what, exactly, AI is or could be, has largely captured the public imagination. Think all things science fiction, robots coming for jobs, the infamous singularity moment and much more — while simultaneously the realities of AI’s myriad business-use applications have marched on in the background, autonomous and unseen.
Woonsocket Call
New Book Helps Readers Identify the Most Important Relationships in Their Life and Be Intentional with Their Time
Minneapolis - December 6th, 2022 - Mark Lacek, serial entrepreneur and “The Loyalty Guy” of Minneapolis has just released his debut book, So, Who’s In Your Circle?: You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most, and the My-Circle of 25 App. Both encourage one to be more deliberate about who the people are in their lives. Lacek has created a model based on five Circles and a process by which one determines in which one’s friends reside.
Woonsocket Call
Nintendo Download: A First-Class Reunion
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005351/en/. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES – Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
TechCrunch
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
Metaverse offers challenges, possibilities for future of retail
Since the term was coined, the idea of the metaverse has remained more of a fictional concept than a scientific one. However, with technological advancements in recent years, the metaverse has become more tangible.
marktechpost.com
Meet ChatGPT: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot That Knows Everything
If you still haven’t heard about the latest development in the field of conversational AI, let us introduce you to ChatGPT, the newest release from OpenAI. This large language model is available for everyone to use for a limited time. It has been creating a buzz on social media for its engaging, sometimes humorous, and occasionally dark responses to user queries. People all over the globe are having fun interacting with ChatGPT and trying to push its boundaries. So what is ChatGPT, and what makes it different from other conversational AI systems?
marktechpost.com
Meet this Artificial Intelligence startup ‘VisualCortex’, helping bring video data to the enterprise with its Video Intelligence Platform
It has always been challenging to efficiently produce insights that solve real-world business challenges at scale. Moreover, video is today’s most incredible data mining opportunity – which is notoriously difficult to extract analyzable and valuable insights from, even with emerging computer vision technologies. The world’s largest underutilized pool...
Leo Villareal Launches His New NFT Project ‘Cosmic Bloom’
While the crypto market bubble may have caused what some believe was an inevitable decline and fall, at least for now, there are still noteworthy artists making work in the crypto space. Leo Villareal, Pace gallery’s resident programing and LED-light wizard, has collaborated with digital art platform Outland to launch the next edition of his Cosmologies NFTs: Cosmic Bloom. Inspired by “organic and biological structures and stellar phenomena,” the works use custom, web-based, live code to generate complex visual patterns and geometric forms. Each NFT is unique and set in a non-repeating and constant motion. “I’ve been working with code for over 20 years, and...
financefeeds.com
Worldpay taps SheerID to allow merchants better target their audiences
SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. Worldpay, a global payments company recently acquired by FIS, has partnered with SheerID, an identity marketing firm, in order to allow...
