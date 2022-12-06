ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness center breaks down barriers for senior citizen care

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Although wisdom often comes with age, the support senior citizens need may not. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has established a company geared towards filling the gap for some of that support.

Dr. Magee, Market Chief Medical Officer for Louisiana and Mississippi, says the company prides itself on taking a holistic approach to working with their patients. He says that it is important for them to attack their patients’ health from every angle: physical, social, and emotional. The company provides resources that break down some of the barriers senior citizens may face. Dr. Magee gave the example of providing affordable medication options and hot meals. There is also emotional support available for grieving patients.

According to Dr. Magee, the connections built at CenterWell are the key to optimal care. Senior citizens don’t want to feel like they are losing their independence. At CenterWell, they are fully involved in their own care. Because of this, some patients even spend days where they don’t have appointments at CenterWell.

The Lafayette location is open Monday – Friday and offers an unlimited number of programs and opportunities for senior care.

