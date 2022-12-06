Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
wegotthiscovered.com
Renewed criticism of a tedious fantasy flop feels redundant when it already killed a franchise
You’d think that a franchise hauling in over $1.5 billion at the box office across three films makes for a wildly successful series, but that doesn’t tell the whole story behind the first failed attempt at turning The Chronicles of Narnia into a blockbuster Harry Potter-level phenomenon. Almost...
ComicBook
Doctor Who Reveals Beginning of Production on Season 14
Production has officially begun on the upcoming 14th season of modern Doctor Who. The official Doctor Who social media accounts announced the news by releasing a photo and video of the TARDIS. The TARDIS' updated exterior is, presumably, as it will appear when piloted by Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in the season. The TARDIS façade has undergone some changes, sporting a new color scheme closer to the appearance of the TARDIS in the classic era of Doctor Who. Perhaps this goes hand in hand with the new Doctor Who logo, which similarly updates a vintage Doctor Who logo. You can see it for yourself below.
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The Stranger Things star is joining other streamers to play the new WoW expansion on Twitch later today.
Henry Cavill's Witcher Departure News Made Fans Pretty Angry, And The Showrunner Has Finally Responded
Here's what the showrunner had to say about Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher and fans being angry about it.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
hypebeast.com
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Adds 8 to Recurring Season 2 Cast
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is bulking up for season two, with eight additions to its recurring cast. In its next installment, the popular fantasy series will feature newcomers Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Murder in Provence), Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard), Gavi Singh Chera (The Lazarus Project), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (The Last Kingdom), Will Keen (The Pursuit of Love), Selina Lo (Hellraiser) and Calam Lynch (Bridgerton).
The Rings of Power Shocker: Key Character Recast Ahead of Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making a major tweak to its ensemble. Joseph Mawle — who portrayed the villainous Adar, leader of the Orcs, in the Prime Video drama’s inaugural season — is leaving ahead of Season 2. He is being replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders). The reason for the recast remains unclear. TVLine has reached out to a Prime Video rep for comment. In other Season 2 news, the streamer confirms that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion) and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) are also joining...
Gamespot
LOTR: The Rings of Power Adds Additional New Cast Members Including Sandman And Doctor Who Alumni
Amazon Prime Video has announced an additional eight new recurring cast members for the forthcoming second season, currently in production in the UK. This is already on top of the seven new members revealed last week, along with the news that Adar would be recast. The new cast members, Oliver...
Woonsocket Call
New Book Helps Readers Identify the Most Important Relationships in Their Life and Be Intentional with Their Time
Minneapolis - December 6th, 2022 - Mark Lacek, serial entrepreneur and “The Loyalty Guy” of Minneapolis has just released his debut book, So, Who’s In Your Circle?: You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most, and the My-Circle of 25 App. Both encourage one to be more deliberate about who the people are in their lives. Lacek has created a model based on five Circles and a process by which one determines in which one’s friends reside.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 Teases Special TV Event
The Demon Slayer Corps is preparing to dip its toes in the Swordsmith Village Arc, with the Ufotable anime adaptation promising to release a new trailer for Demon Slayer's third season later this month. With the second season raising the stakes for Tanjiro and his friends thanks in part to the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, there are plenty of things that manga fans are looking forward to seeing play out on the small screen in the popular anime adaptation.
Star Wars’ Dafne Keen Discusses The Acolyte Show’s Relationship To The Prequel Trilogy
Dafne Keen reveals how The Acolyte will connect to the Star Wars prequels.
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discovery To Merge HBO, Discovery Apps To Form ‘Max’
Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app merger now has a name. A spokesperson for the company said that "Max" is the preferred name for the merger streaming app between HBO Max and Discovery+, per CNBC. The resulting app from the merge is expected to be available to the public in Spring...
‘Willow’: Swords, Sorcery, and a Head-Scratching Sequel
One of the main characters on the great FX comedy Reservation Dogs is named Elora Danan, after the baby from the Eighties fantasy film Willow. It’s a running gag that everyone on the reservation has not only heard of the movie, but has strong opinions about it. Back in 1988, Willow — in which aspiring sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis) and mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) have to protect Elora Danan after a prophecy declares she will bring about the end of an evil queen’s reign — was a modest box office success. It’s largely been forgotten, though, a footnote in the...
Comments / 0