Production has officially begun on the upcoming 14th season of modern Doctor Who. The official Doctor Who social media accounts announced the news by releasing a photo and video of the TARDIS. The TARDIS' updated exterior is, presumably, as it will appear when piloted by Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in the season. The TARDIS façade has undergone some changes, sporting a new color scheme closer to the appearance of the TARDIS in the classic era of Doctor Who. Perhaps this goes hand in hand with the new Doctor Who logo, which similarly updates a vintage Doctor Who logo. You can see it for yourself below.

2 DAYS AGO