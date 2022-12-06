Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 Phase 1 trial enrolled all comers, with vast majority of patients having zero or very low. MAGE-A4 expression. IMC-C103C has a manageable safety profile and demonstrated signals of clinical activity. The RECIST response rate was low in...
Woonsocket Call
Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3M, Cardinal Health, Nitto Denko, Johnson & Johnson, & Paul Hartmann - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow from $31.63 billion in 2021 to $34.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow to $45.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
Woonsocket Call
Hyfe Listed on 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List Recognizing the Most Promising Digital Health Companies
150 winners selected out of 13,000 private companies;. Hyfe recognized for contributions in screening, monitoring and diagnostics technologies. Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, has been named to the 2022 Digital Health 150, a listing of the most promising companies transforming the future of health care with digital technology. More than 13,000 private companies were considered for the list.
Woonsocket Call
DTEX Systems Launches Enhanced Global Partner Program to Meet Increasing Worldwide Demand for Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions
Comprehensive program provides special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support for partners to multiply endpoint revenues at higher margins. DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company, today announced the launch of the DTEX Systems Global Partner Program. The program enables referral partners, value-added resellers, consultants, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support to increase insider risk revenue and margins through endpoint upsell opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028: Upcoming Increases in Healthcare Expenditure Across Key Markets to Fuel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare BPO market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost in emerging countries are estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Woonsocket Call
Kite and Daiichi Sankyo Announce Changes to YESCARTA® CAR T-Cell Therapy Licensing Agreement in Japan
– Daiichi Sankyo to Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. – – Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. Will Manage the Sales and Promotion Activities in Japan After the Marketing Authorization Transfer – Kite Pharma, Inc., a Gilead Company, (hereafter Kite) and Daiichi...
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Woonsocket Call
CannabisNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Applauds Milestone Development for Medical Cannabis Industry
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) applauds the signing of the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. The legislation establishes a new registration process for conducting research on marijuana and for manufacturing marijuana products for research purposes and drug development. “The study and development of cannabis for its potential therapeutic benefits is at the center of our work at IGC-Pharma,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC. “For many years, onerous federal barriers have made it difficult to efficiently source and study cannabis for pharmaceutical applications. We believe the establishment of this new law, which hastens the research application process and also ensures adequate supplies of marijuana for clinical studies, is a milestone development for the medical cannabis industry at large and a very positive development for our company.”
Woonsocket Call
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Bertis Announces Research Results of AI-based Disease Diagnosis Model in the World’s Largest Academic Event in Proteomics
SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bertis, a proteomics-based precision medicine technology development company (CEOs Dong-young Noh, Seung-man Han), announced research results of AI-based disease diagnosis model, on December 8, 2022, at ‘Human Proteome Organization 2022 (HUPO 2022)’, the world’s largest academic event in the field of proteomics 1. According to the results of its research, Bertis developed a diagnosis model that can determine the presence of a disease solely with proteomic mass spectrometry data by applying deep learning-based AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005409/en/ Eric Y. Kim, Principal Machine Learning Engineer of Bertis Bioscience, is sharing the research results of a deep learning-based disease diagnosis model. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
Woonsocket Call
Bipartisan Lawmakers Come Together to Support Global Tech Security Commission
Honorary Co-Chairs Named in International Effort to Develop Strategy for Safeguarding Freedom From Technological Authoritarianism. The Global Tech Security Commission today announced the naming of six bipartisan Honorary Co-Chairs: Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Representatives Michael McCaul (R-TX-10), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) and Lori Trahan (D-MA-03).
Woonsocket Call
RocketX Partners with Huobi to Enable Decentralized Access to Its Deep Liquidity
RocketX is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Huobi, a leading centralized exchange globally, to enable decentralized access to Huobi's order books with the highest liquidity. RocketX dapp enables crypto traders to save time, money, and assets by accessing significant liquidity sources via one non-custodial platform. The integration of...
Woonsocket Call
Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027 at a 6.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Energy Recovery Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Home Office Furniture Industry is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Home Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global home office furniture market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.45% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Electronic Toll Collection Market 2023 Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation by Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Regional Forecasts by 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- Electronic Toll Collection Market Scope & Overview. The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be worth around USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to experience a significant growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. Electronic toll collection (ETC) is an automated process that charges vehicles for utilizing toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges and toll tunnels. This is a quicker alternative to toll booths, where the drivers must stop and make the payment in cash or using a card. The government's efforts to promote digitalization and the increasing highway construction are expected to drive the adoption of Electronic Toll Collection during the forecast period. According to the National Conference, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has arranged for investments and other stakeholders to carry out infrastructure projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores in the next two to three years. Moreover, with the increasing usage of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the demand for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is expected to increase the market growth during the estimated period from 2023 to 2029. Nonetheless, compatibility issues are hindering the development of the market over the expected time frame.
Woonsocket Call
5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size & Share Report 2022 : Reach at US$ 434.56 Bn and Grow at Healthy CAGR 129.62% During Forecast Period 2022-2028
“According to SNS insider, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size was valued at US$ 1.29 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 434.56 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 129.62% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- 5G Fixed...
Comments / 0