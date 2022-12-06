ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Roaring '20s dinner theater comes to Virginia to support humane society

By By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKDDJ_0jZ3ucOR00

VIRGINIA—A “murder” will take place at the Virginia Elks Club on New Year’s Eve, and you have the chance to solve it or play a role in the crime.

But don’t worry, it’s not for real, but rather a dinner theater production to raise funds for the Mesabi Humane Society, based in Virginia.

The Roaring ’20s Murder Mystery Fundraiser, hosted by Guilty Party Mysteries of Grand Rapids, will be an interactive 1920s-themed party where attendees can sign up to play a character during the dinner production from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Those who don’t want to play a role can register to be a detective and will still be involved, but more in the background, said Jason Hussman, who launched the murder mystery dinner theater company with wife, Liz Kamp, six months ago.

The club will be transformed into a 1920s speakeasy, complete with jazz music, Hussman said. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part, such as in flapper attire.

The buffet-style dinner will be catered by M.B.’s Little Gourmet Deli, of Virginia, and includes champagne chicken with wild rice, roast beef in au jus, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed berry salad, and Caesar salad. The Sugar Shack, of Virginia, will supply the cake pop dessert.

Cost is $99.99, with $55 of each ticket going straight to the Mesabi Humane Society. Other portions will be divided between the vendors and theater group.

“It’s a nice way to get community businesses involved, and a fun way to do something different to raise money for the shelter,” said Carly Gobats, Mesabi Humane Society marketing director.

The shelter, which currently has 63 cats and 12 dogs, has been full “for some time,” she said, and it relies on community donations to provide care for the animals.

Animal shelters across the country have struggled since the height of the COVID pandemic, when many people worked at home and adopted pets, Gobats said. Unfortunately, some people were not able to keep those critters. Recent inflation has also led to pet surrenders.

While dogs and cats are being adopted, more keep coming in, she added. “It’s important to support the shelter so we can care for the animals and adopt them to good homes.”

The New Year’s bash will be a “swingin’” good time to do just that, with dinner, dessert and entertainment to boot, Gobats said.

The production’s plot takes place at the height of the Prohibition in Chicago, where there is a mob war brewing between the South Side Gangsters and the Northern Chicago Mob Outfit, according to the Guilty Party Mysteries website. “The two ruthless crime leaders, Hal Sapone and Beanie O’Dannon, have finally reached an agreement on bootlegging practices in Chicago and have decided to pull together resources to undergo a collaborative effort with criminal endeavors.”

It continues: “Recently, gangsters from the north and south have been spotted together at various speakeasies throughout Chicago, but the tension in the air is always thick enough to be cut with a knife. However, this newfound relationship between the opposing mob bosses has served, thus far, to inhibit gratuitous bloodshed as in the past. Part of the success of this truce is that both crime bosses have found new dames, thereby intertwining more mutual relationships between the two factions.”

The two gangs set an official date to meet at Sapone’s Grand Gatsby Speakeasy to resolve all remaining differences, according to the plot synopsis. “Will these two underground organizations resolve their disputes or will a massive melee erupt, rekindling the fatal flames between them? This is where your story begins.”

The event is limited to 75 people, and about a third of tickets have already been sold, Gobats said.

Tickets will be available until the show, but Guilty Party Mysteries will send out character descriptions two weeks prior to the performance, giving people time to get to know their role and dress for the part, Hussman said. Character parts for those who choose a “character ticket” will be assigned based on answers to a personality questionnaire at registration (at guiltypartymysteries.com).

One attendee will be the murderer; another will be the victim.

The questionnaire “gauges who will fit in each position,” he said. Some people are more introverted and choose to be a “detective,” which simply requires watching, listening and guessing.

“We want everyone to come and have fun,” and, of course, feel comfortable, Hussman said.

He added that often, even introverts get into playing the roles of characters. That has been the most rewarding part of the job, he noted.

“It’s fulfilling to watch people who think they are shy or nervous become as outgoing as everyone else.”

Throughout the presentation, attendees will have many breaks and time to enjoy dinner, dessert and drinks, he said.

Hussman and his wife launched Guilty Party Mysteries after pulling off a surprise murder mystery wedding. Kamp had been performing similar plots “for fun” since age 19, he said of his wife.

After their one-of-a-kind wedding, the couple was asked to host similar events for companies, and that’s how the business started, he explained.

Guilty Party Mysteries creates its own scripts in a variety of themes, and also partners with My Mystery Party, which provides ready-made scripts, of which the fundraiser will use.

Hussman, who has a paramedic background, said this will be the businesses’ first fundraiser event, and he is proud that it will benefit animals.

“We have two cats and a dog and we’ve had chickens and turkeys. I couldn’t hope for a better fundraiser.”

The Virginia Elks Club has been a big supporter of the Mesabi Humane Society, Gobats added.

“So,” says the mystery theater’s website, “lets get dressed up in our best 1920s attire, solve a murder, eat some tasty food, and have a wonderful New Year’s Eve supporting all the four legged friends in their humane society.”

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party

During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
DULUTH, MN
kaxe.org

KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023

KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
mprnews.org

Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch

On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Superior, Cloquet, Hermantown

Superior, WI- The public library is looking for local artists to sign up for the Love Your Local Artist fundraiser. This is the first time the event is in person since 2020. The event celebrates local art, libraries and the community. Artists are invited to apply now for a spot to sell their work at the show. The celebration is scheduled for February 10, 2023.
HERMANTOWN, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’ To Open On Island Lake

ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The co-owners of Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park are expanding with a new restaurant on Island Lake called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. The menu will be similar to Lake Ave.’s, but the vibe will be centered around the Northwoods. Click the video above to see the progress of the new location, which is expected to open in early 2023.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income

Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Recounts underway for House seats 3A, 3B

In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
DULUTH, MN
katcountry989.com

17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

17 charged in major drug trafficking case

Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth City Council Votes to Lower Tax Increase

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss lowering property tax growth in the coming year. This comes after some residents weren’t happy with a proposed property tax levy increase to 8.9 percent in 2023 which was proposed by Mayor Emily Larson and her administration.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Police: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards

SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards. The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer. The accident was reported around...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Hwy. 53 bridge demolition underway in Duluth

The demolition of Hwy. 53 bridge will be taking place soon. Residents in Lincoln Park neighborhood will more than likely expect extra noise from the bridge’s demolition. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, road construction work will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, there may be significant demolition happening until 9 p.m., construction will also take place on Saturdays. Hwy. 53 bridge, demolition has been part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy