Roaring '20s dinner theater comes to Virginia to support humane society

VIRGINIA—A “murder” will take place at the Virginia Elks Club on New Year’s Eve, and you have the chance to solve it or play a role in the crime.

But don’t worry, it’s not for real, but rather a dinner theater production to raise funds for the Mesabi Humane Society, based in Virginia.

The Roaring ’20s Murder Mystery Fundraiser, hosted by Guilty Party Mysteries of Grand Rapids, will be an interactive 1920s-themed party where attendees can sign up to play a character during the dinner production from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Those who don’t want to play a role can register to be a detective and will still be involved, but more in the background, said Jason Hussman, who launched the murder mystery dinner theater company with wife, Liz Kamp, six months ago.

The club will be transformed into a 1920s speakeasy, complete with jazz music, Hussman said. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part, such as in flapper attire.

The buffet-style dinner will be catered by M.B.’s Little Gourmet Deli, of Virginia, and includes champagne chicken with wild rice, roast beef in au jus, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed berry salad, and Caesar salad. The Sugar Shack, of Virginia, will supply the cake pop dessert.

Cost is $99.99, with $55 of each ticket going straight to the Mesabi Humane Society. Other portions will be divided between the vendors and theater group.

“It’s a nice way to get community businesses involved, and a fun way to do something different to raise money for the shelter,” said Carly Gobats, Mesabi Humane Society marketing director.

The shelter, which currently has 63 cats and 12 dogs, has been full “for some time,” she said, and it relies on community donations to provide care for the animals.

Animal shelters across the country have struggled since the height of the COVID pandemic, when many people worked at home and adopted pets, Gobats said. Unfortunately, some people were not able to keep those critters. Recent inflation has also led to pet surrenders.

While dogs and cats are being adopted, more keep coming in, she added. “It’s important to support the shelter so we can care for the animals and adopt them to good homes.”

The New Year’s bash will be a “swingin’” good time to do just that, with dinner, dessert and entertainment to boot, Gobats said.

The production’s plot takes place at the height of the Prohibition in Chicago, where there is a mob war brewing between the South Side Gangsters and the Northern Chicago Mob Outfit, according to the Guilty Party Mysteries website. “The two ruthless crime leaders, Hal Sapone and Beanie O’Dannon, have finally reached an agreement on bootlegging practices in Chicago and have decided to pull together resources to undergo a collaborative effort with criminal endeavors.”

It continues: “Recently, gangsters from the north and south have been spotted together at various speakeasies throughout Chicago, but the tension in the air is always thick enough to be cut with a knife. However, this newfound relationship between the opposing mob bosses has served, thus far, to inhibit gratuitous bloodshed as in the past. Part of the success of this truce is that both crime bosses have found new dames, thereby intertwining more mutual relationships between the two factions.”

The two gangs set an official date to meet at Sapone’s Grand Gatsby Speakeasy to resolve all remaining differences, according to the plot synopsis. “Will these two underground organizations resolve their disputes or will a massive melee erupt, rekindling the fatal flames between them? This is where your story begins.”

The event is limited to 75 people, and about a third of tickets have already been sold, Gobats said.

Tickets will be available until the show, but Guilty Party Mysteries will send out character descriptions two weeks prior to the performance, giving people time to get to know their role and dress for the part, Hussman said. Character parts for those who choose a “character ticket” will be assigned based on answers to a personality questionnaire at registration (at guiltypartymysteries.com).

One attendee will be the murderer; another will be the victim.

The questionnaire “gauges who will fit in each position,” he said. Some people are more introverted and choose to be a “detective,” which simply requires watching, listening and guessing.

“We want everyone to come and have fun,” and, of course, feel comfortable, Hussman said.

He added that often, even introverts get into playing the roles of characters. That has been the most rewarding part of the job, he noted.

“It’s fulfilling to watch people who think they are shy or nervous become as outgoing as everyone else.”

Throughout the presentation, attendees will have many breaks and time to enjoy dinner, dessert and drinks, he said.

Hussman and his wife launched Guilty Party Mysteries after pulling off a surprise murder mystery wedding. Kamp had been performing similar plots “for fun” since age 19, he said of his wife.

After their one-of-a-kind wedding, the couple was asked to host similar events for companies, and that’s how the business started, he explained.

Guilty Party Mysteries creates its own scripts in a variety of themes, and also partners with My Mystery Party, which provides ready-made scripts, of which the fundraiser will use.

Hussman, who has a paramedic background, said this will be the businesses’ first fundraiser event, and he is proud that it will benefit animals.

“We have two cats and a dog and we’ve had chickens and turkeys. I couldn’t hope for a better fundraiser.”

The Virginia Elks Club has been a big supporter of the Mesabi Humane Society, Gobats added.

“So,” says the mystery theater’s website, “lets get dressed up in our best 1920s attire, solve a murder, eat some tasty food, and have a wonderful New Year’s Eve supporting all the four legged friends in their humane society.”