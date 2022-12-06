The Collins Aerospace team awarded NASA task order to build next generation spacesuit for the International Space Station. ILC Dover, the leading provider of spacesuit pressure garments and components since the Apollo era, announced it, as part of the Collins Aerospace-led team, will support the second task order under NASA’s Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) Contract, which has a base value of $97.2 million. Tasked with producing the next generation spacesuits for the International Space Station (ISS), this achievement is among several new ventures ILC Dover has embarked upon as an industry-leading supplier, offering a variety of solutions for the next generation space economy including spacecraft landing systems, inflatable habitats, for use in low-Earth orbit, deep space, and lunar/planetary exploration.

