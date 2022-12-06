Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
Woonsocket Call
Michelle Bell Is Helping Businesses Optimize And Automate Their Workflows And Create Sustainable Income
As a stay-at-home mom who has created an incredibly successful business on her own, Michelle Bell is passionate about helping small businesses and coaches launch their own profitable businesses, just like she has done. From small brands to large companies, Michelle utilizes her expert consulting skills to help businesses optimize...
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
Woonsocket Call
DTEX Systems Launches Enhanced Global Partner Program to Meet Increasing Worldwide Demand for Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions
Comprehensive program provides special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support for partners to multiply endpoint revenues at higher margins. DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company, today announced the launch of the DTEX Systems Global Partner Program. The program enables referral partners, value-added resellers, consultants, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support to increase insider risk revenue and margins through endpoint upsell opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028: Upcoming Increases in Healthcare Expenditure Across Key Markets to Fuel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare BPO market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost in emerging countries are estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.
New Research Reveals Supply Chain Resiliency and Agility are Key Drivers for Process Automation
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, in collaboration with SAPinsider, today announced the results of new global research that highlights the importance of process automation in building robust supply chains. Findings from the new benchmark report, Process Automation in Supply Chain, show that 51% of respondents cite resiliency as the top supply chain concern driving the need for process automation, with agility close behind at 46%. A backdrop of disruptive world events means businesses are increasingly battling against global supply chain disruption, as well as mounting pressures to keep pace with changing consumer preferences for digital, local, and sustainable goods – resulting in an urgent need for supply chain transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005434/en/ 51% of business leaders cite resiliency as top supply chain concern driving need for process automation (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators
LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
Effective Ways to Promote Your eCommerce Store on a Budget
A great marketing plan should increase sales and reduce or eliminate cart abandonment. Effective marketing techniques encourage people to take in your message, get familiar with your brand, and finally buy from you. Reaching your target demographic and increasing revenue requires persistence and a variety of marketing techniques. There are several ways to advertise your company and brands. When done correctly, eCommerce marketing may significantly reduce marketing expenses. You may sell your online store using inexpensive tools and successful marketing techniques.
SimplicityDX Reveals Findings From Instagram Mystery Shopper Study of 26 Top Retail Brands
SAN DIEGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Two years after the launch of Instagram Shop, only 16 of the 26 initial retail brands are still using Instagram for checkout. Five are redirecting shoppers to their main brand site, and five are no longer maintaining a presence on Instagram Shop, according to a new 34-page Instagram mystery shopper research report published by SimplicityDX, the edge experience company. A brief explainer video and infographic are available. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005260/en/ SimplicityDX Instagram Social Commerce -- Mystery Shopper Results: Launch Brand Average Scores (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call
Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data
Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees. Last...
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market: Increased Demand for Sustainable and Fermentation-derived Ingredients to Drive Growth Potential - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises. Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients. This research assesses the growth opportunities for highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.
retailtouchpoints.com
3 Ways for Ecommerce Retailers to Generate and Maintain Brand Loyalty
Brand growth relies on loyal consumers. In fact, repeat business from existing customers generates 65% of most companies’ revenue. Current customers experience less friction in the path to purchase because they know the brand and its products. If they had great previous brand experiences, they expect the same for future purchases.
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
