BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, in collaboration with SAPinsider, today announced the results of new global research that highlights the importance of process automation in building robust supply chains. Findings from the new benchmark report, Process Automation in Supply Chain, show that 51% of respondents cite resiliency as the top supply chain concern driving the need for process automation, with agility close behind at 46%. A backdrop of disruptive world events means businesses are increasingly battling against global supply chain disruption, as well as mounting pressures to keep pace with changing consumer preferences for digital, local, and sustainable goods – resulting in an urgent need for supply chain transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005434/en/ 51% of business leaders cite resiliency as top supply chain concern driving need for process automation (Graphic: Business Wire)

11 HOURS AGO