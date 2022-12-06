ShipStation and Constant Contact Announce New Partnership, Bringing Merchants Enhanced Digital Marketing Capabilities

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Woonsocket Call
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
Woonsocket Call
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Konect.ai Announces Data Integration With Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, Benefiting Dealer Customers
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Konect.ai, a lead management AI that helps dealers acquire, engage, and convert customers, announces a data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, the leading provider of automotive retail CRM services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005632/en/ Cole Kutschinski, President of Konect.ai, is excited to announce their new data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
Woonsocket Call
Budderfly Expands Energy Sustainability Partnership with O’Charley’s and 99 Restaurants
Budderfly to provide Energy Efficiency as a Service for more than 175 restaurant locations and its corporate support center, delivering more than $20 million in value and a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption. Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, today announced a significant expansion of...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
Woonsocket Call
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
Woonsocket Call
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
Sirion Recognized for Customized CLM Implementation at BNY Mellon. SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Opal Capital Launches, Bringing a Modern Approach to Dividend Investing
Investment management firm will strive to utilize a focused, benchmark-agnostic approach to dividend investing, designed to deliver stable income-producing solutions for clients. Opal Capital, LLC (“Opal”), an investment management company that specializes in equity income solutions, today announces its formal launch. With a modern, focused approach, Opal Capital will seek...
Mastercard Expands Digital Services Through Engage Partner Network
Mastercard has added seven technology providers to its Engage partner network. Through the Engage network — which already included 150 partners — Mastercard connects businesses with qualified FinTechs and service providers that can deploy digital solutions at scale while leveraging the Mastercard Installments program, Mastercard said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
Woonsocket Call
Unravel Launches New Personal Growth Course Unravel: Go
MIAMI - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Unravel Groups, a nationwide men's organization dedicated to leadership and the pursuit of excellence, launches a new free six-week introductory course called Unravel: Go. Unravel: Go is designed for men who are hungry for growth and interested in exploring the Unravel process without...
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN Announces Asset Management Industry’s SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution
TIFIN, the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP, that “addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry.”. This new platform “combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.”
Woonsocket Call
netElastic Named Gold Partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dec. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- netElastic today announced that Intel® Network Builders has recognized netElastic vBNG with the Winners' Circle Gold Level Award. The Winners' Circle Awards are dedicated to Intel partners who have been working to accelerate network transformation. This is the fourth year in a row that netElastic has been named to the Intel Winners' Circle.
Woonsocket Call
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Woonsocket Call
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Woonsocket Call
CannabisNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Applauds Milestone Development for Medical Cannabis Industry
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) applauds the signing of the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. The legislation establishes a new registration process for conducting research on marijuana and for manufacturing marijuana products for research purposes and drug development. “The study and development of cannabis for its potential therapeutic benefits is at the center of our work at IGC-Pharma,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC. “For many years, onerous federal barriers have made it difficult to efficiently source and study cannabis for pharmaceutical applications. We believe the establishment of this new law, which hastens the research application process and also ensures adequate supplies of marijuana for clinical studies, is a milestone development for the medical cannabis industry at large and a very positive development for our company.”
