The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
FanSided

Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play

Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more

A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers still “owns” Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in an eighth-straight game to become the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers renewed his “ownership” of the Chicago Bears and advanced his record against the Bears to 24-5. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht […]
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

NFL Week 14 Betting Trends for Every Game, Every Team

As Week 14 kicks off on Thursday night between the Las Vegas Raiders and L.A. Rams, bettors may be curious to know some of the NFL betting trends worth paying attention to. In tonight’s case, the Raiders are a 6.5-point favorite on the road in L.A, and when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been a Vegas favorite of more than a field goal, the results have been spectacularly awful.
ClutchPoints

Packers overreactions: Christian Watson is the future after Week 13 win vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers snapped a two-game losing slump with a much-needed win over the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The win kept the Packers’ flickering playoff hopes alive heading into deep December. The Packers are now 5-8 and sit in third place in the NFC North. Here we’ll share some Packers overreactions including how Christian Watson is the future after their Week 13 win vs. the Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy

Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves

Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
UTAH STATE
FanSided

FanSided

