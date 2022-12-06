Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Crash with semi results in minor injuries on Highway 64
Three suffered minor injuries after rear-ending a semi-truck on Highway 64 Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, a 53-year-old Red Lake man was southbound in a Buick LeSabre when a semi slowed to turn left onto Cass County Road 2. All three occupants of the Buick were transported to...
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
KNOX News Radio
Suspect arrested in Bemidji bank robbery
Bemidji police have a suspect in custody in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday. Authorities say the armed robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank shortly before 12:30 p.m. A caller stated the suspect fled on foot and was later observed getting to a grey SUV with Minnesota license plates.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life." The individual was treated by...
bemidjinow.com
Armed bank robbery suspect in custody
The suspect of an armed bank robbery in Bemidji Tuesday afternoon is reportedly in custody after several hours of being on the lam. According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, the suspect fled the main Wells Fargo on foot and later entered a grey Chevy Equinox with a bumper sticker that read “Stay Humble and Kind.”
valleynewslive.com
Update: Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect found
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: The suspect has been located and arrested. The Bemidji Police Department is on the hunt for a man suspected in an armed bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. Bemidji Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a bank robbery had occurred...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
bemidjinow.com
Beltrami’s Domestic Violence Court receives grant for supervised visitation center
Beltrami County’s domestic violence court through the Ninth Judicial District has received a grant from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women to develop and implement a supervised visitation center for families living with domestic violence. According to a release, the center will offer free services and...
lptv.org
Redby Locals Arrested in Two Separate Drug Busts
The Red Lake Police Department has reported the arrest of four individuals after two separate drug busts in November. According to the Red Lake Police Department, the first arrest occurred on November 29 following a routine traffic stop. Kendrick Sayers, 19, of Redby was stopped by officials after they received reports of him running past a school bus stop arm. Sayers was then placed in custody for Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
bemidjinow.com
Harmony’s “Buy Local, Give Local” campaign raises $1,500
Harmony Food Co-Op in Bemidji recently partnered with two community organizations, the White Earth Land Recovery Project and Gitigaanike Foods Initiative, in their annual Buy Local-Give Local shopping campaign held on Black Friday. According to a release, the event this year raised $775 for each partner. Harmony donated 10 percent...
lptv.org
Driver Arrested for Meth, Fentanyl DUI in Hubbard County
A driver was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Hubbard County just outside of Akeley. According to a post on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies also located a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, about 13 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 grams of fentanyl, as well as digital scales, hypodermic needles, burnt tin foil and methamphetamine pipes.
valleynewslive.com
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
bemidjinow.com
White Earth Band issues moratorium on factory farms
The White Earth Reservation Business Council adopted a resolution last month, imposing a moratorium on large-scale farming on or near the reservation. According to a release, a 21,000-head dairy cattle feedlot has been proposed by Riverview LLP less than a mile west of the reservation. The Riverview operation is reportedly...
