Systems Oncology to Present Positive Preclinical Data for SERA2 at J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Woonsocket Call
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 Phase 1 trial enrolled all comers, with vast majority of patients having zero or very low. MAGE-A4 expression. IMC-C103C has a manageable safety profile and demonstrated signals of clinical activity. The RECIST response rate was low in...
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Woonsocket Call
Hyfe Listed on 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List Recognizing the Most Promising Digital Health Companies
150 winners selected out of 13,000 private companies;. Hyfe recognized for contributions in screening, monitoring and diagnostics technologies. Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, has been named to the 2022 Digital Health 150, a listing of the most promising companies transforming the future of health care with digital technology. More than 13,000 private companies were considered for the list.
Woonsocket Call
Dubai Residents Advised To Improve Heart Health as Leading Cardiology Hospital Sees Rise in Diagnosed Cardiovascular Disease
The Cardiology Department at Valiant Clinic & Hospital is a high end multi-speciality hospital centrally located in Dubai’s City Walk district. Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading cause of mortality among men and women, with a large majority of cases seen in a leading hospital in Dubai being directly or indirectly caused by lifestyle factors such as poor diet and sedentary daily routines. Diagnosis for cardiovascular issues at Valiant Clinic & Hospital uses comprehensive advanced imaging and 3d scanning technology, with treatment by leading cardiology experts.
Woonsocket Call
Be Biopharma Appoints John Mayfield, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer
Be Biopharma (“Be Bio”) today announced the appointment of John Mayfield, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. Dr. Mayfield will be responsible for establishing and leading business development, leveraging his expertise in licensing, transactions and establishing strategic collaborations within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Mayfield reports to Joanne Smith-Farrell, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and is a member of Be Bio’s executive leadership team.
Woonsocket Call
Kite and Daiichi Sankyo Announce Changes to YESCARTA® CAR T-Cell Therapy Licensing Agreement in Japan
– Daiichi Sankyo to Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. – – Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. Will Manage the Sales and Promotion Activities in Japan After the Marketing Authorization Transfer – Kite Pharma, Inc., a Gilead Company, (hereafter Kite) and Daiichi...
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market: Increased Demand for Sustainable and Fermentation-derived Ingredients to Drive Growth Potential - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises. Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients. This research assesses the growth opportunities for highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.
Woonsocket Call
Oteko Launches Youth Oriented Development Program
Oteko Russia has launched the third stage of Taman’s Talented Youth Support Program, which is aimed at giving young residents of the region to express their creative talents in writing. The company, founded by Michel Litvak billionaire, will be giving out valuable prizes to the participants of the contest, with the winners to be announced on the TvoyVoiceTaman.rf website in the near future.
Woonsocket Call
Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3M, Cardinal Health, Nitto Denko, Johnson & Johnson, & Paul Hartmann - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow from $31.63 billion in 2021 to $34.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow to $45.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
Woonsocket Call
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Woonsocket Call
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
Sirion Recognized for Customized CLM Implementation at BNY Mellon. SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Woonsocket Call
American Water Appoints Two New Independent Members to the Board of Directors
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that Laurie P. Havanec and Michael L. Marberry have been appointed independent members of the company's board of directors, effective Dec. 7, 2022. "American Water is pleased to have Laurie and Michael join our board of directors," said Karl Kurz, Board...
Woonsocket Call
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Gene Therapy Show Clinical Improvements in Gaucher Type 1 and 3
AVROBIO plans to initiate a global phase 2/3 trial of AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023. AVROBIO’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 has demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in patients with type 1 Gaucher disease (GD1) as well as in the first patient with type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) dosed in the Gaurd1 phase 1/2 trial (NCT04145037).
MedicalXpress
Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma
HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
cgtlive.com
Neoantigen Reactive T Cell Therapy Shows Early Signs of Efficacy in NSCLC and Melanoma
Achilles Therapeutics presented updated data from CHIRON and THETIS at the 2022 ESMO immuno-oncology congress. ATL001, a clonal neoantigen reactive T cell (cNeT) therapy, has shown some clinical activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) enrolled in the phase 1/2 CHIRON study (NCT04032847) as well as in patients with melanoma in the phase 1/2 THETIS study (NCT03997474).
