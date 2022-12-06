Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott Makes Opinion On Odell Beckham Situation Clear
Everyone is currently in a waiting game when it comes to Oderll Beckham Jr. The free agent wide receiver visited the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys over the last week and is now back at home pondering his decision. Beckham's final visit was to the Cowboys and...
Nico Collins (foot) not practicing for Texans Thursday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) is not practicing on Thursday. Collins and Brandin Cooks (calf) have both missed back-to-back practices as the Texans prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore will likely be Houston's starting receivers if Collins and Cooks are unavailable.
Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys' Big Return To Practice
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith has not played yet this season due to injury, but did return to practice this week. While it's unclear when Smith will make his 2022 regular season debut, quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that it's been good having the eight-time Pro Bowler back on the practice field.
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
Report: Mayfield Could Start for Rams on Thursday
Despite just getting picked up on waivers Tuesday, Baker Mayfield could very well start for the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles wants to go through pregame warmups with quarterback John Wolford, who is listed as questionable with a neck injury, before making a decision on who will get the start against the Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If Wolford cannot go, Mayfield will be next in line to start.
Cowboys Dak Prescott is NFL 'Man of the Year' Nominee
Dak Prescott, now in his seventh NFL season, is the locker room leader for a Dallas team that is presently 9-3 and chasing playoff hopes ... and beyond.
