Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
MnDot snowplow naming contest is back
(St. Paul MN-) Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt...
Big snowstorm on the way to Minnesota early next week
(Chanhassen MN-) Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. Hasenstein says it's a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.
Gas selling for under 3 dollars a gallon in Stearns, Lac Qui Parle Counties
(Undated) -- Gasoline is selling for under three dollars a gallon at stations in several parts of Minnesota. Regular unleaded is going for two-dollars-and-54 cents in St. Peter and two-57 in Hastings. Triple-A Minnesota reports the statewide average is three-18 per gallon. The average price is under three dollars in Wabasha, Winona, Murray, Lac qui Parle, Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Carlton counties.
Special Weather Statement issued December 07 at 4:43AM CST by NWS
..Snow across Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin through this morning... A band of moderate snow across central Minnesota will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through this morning. Snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected. Visibilities of a mile or less are occurring within the band. Slow down and allow yourself extra.
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 07 at 2:44PM CST until December 09 at 9:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.
