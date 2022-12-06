(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO