A dog-walking service, rooftop garden and spa: the new London rental property that’s redefining modern living

There’s no place like home – a place to put your feet up, relax and be yourself. But when it comes to finding a place to call home, the process can be anything but relaxing. And in a city such as London, a compromise often seems baked in. Considerations around location, size and cost are typically front of mind, with seemingly “less important” details such as amenities, services, value-adds and indulgences often having to play second fiddle, if at all.

Now a brand new full-service private rental development launching in east London’s bustling Stratford is out to prove it’s truly the little things that make all the difference. Here are 10 reasons why Coppermaker Square ticks all the boxes:

Freed from the small stuff

The joy of a dedicated rental concept such as Coppermaker Square? Hassle-free administration. Right from moving in, convenience is built into the process, with fully-furnished, high-quality apartments available for residents to move into immediately, and access to all the amenities of the Coppermaker Club and wifi included in monthly rental costs. What’s more, with a corporate landlord, you only need to deal with a single, reliable point of contact.

Coppermaker Square’s communal spaces are stylish and contemporary – inside and out Photograph: PR IMAGE

Feel at home

Not only are Coppermaker Square’s apartments beautifully curated and furnished to invoke a sense of relaxation and luxury, the communal spaces for residents to use and socialise in – from the inviting reception area to the landscaped roof garden and stylish private dining room – all reflect a contemporary, high-quality reimagining of what renting ought to be.

Make hybrid work really work

With hybrid working firmly part of our lives now, the opportunity and flexibility to shift between workspaces with ease is critical. Start the day catching up on emails in a stylishly-designed co-working space seconds from your front door, before taking calls on the outside terrace – or travel into your employer’s office in a jiffy when you need to.

Stratford offers convenient access to central London via the new Elizabeth line. Photograph: coldsnowstorm/Getty Images

Transport? More like teleport …

Located just three minutes from Stratford station, it’s fair to say Coppermaker Square is one of London’s best-connected developments. Half a dozen key transport lines means travel to most of London is fast and effortless – Bond Street, for instance, is just 15 minutes away on the newly opened Elizabeth line – and, with a zone 2 location, great value too.

Be a people person

Living at Coppermaker Square means joining a community of like-minded people. Whether you meet neighbours organically on the roof garden or in the cinema room, or choose to network in the co-working spaces or at the on-site residents’ events, making friends and connections couldn’t be more straightforward.

Coppermaker Square residents enjoy the convenience of a gym right in their own building. Photograph: Manu Padilla/Stocksy United

Make fitness fun again

Why lug that heavy gym kit to the office and back each day, when you could attend a spin class in a dedicated cycle studio, or swim a few lengths in the luxurious 25-metre pool – all in your very own building? With its on-site gym, PT sessions and high-spec spa facilities, Coppermaker Square gives residents the opportunity to dedicate quality time to themselves.

Consumer goods … without the consumption

When you live at Coppermaker Square, you get Tulu rental membership – which provides access to day-to-day items you really need, from cordless vacuums and printers to air fryers, upholstery cleaners and stand mixers. Just borrow the items you need, as and when you need them, facilitating a more minimalist and sustainable lifestyle, while enjoying all that space you’ve saved as a result.

Reassuring safety and security

Forget unresponsive landlords who sit on emails for weeks – choosing a professional landlord means any issues can be dealt with promptly. And with a 24/7 on-site concierge available to residents, as well as parcel delivery facilities, niggling issues and missing packages aren’t on the cards at Coppermaker Square.

Tap here for helpful services

They say there’s an app for everything – and in this case, there’s an app with everything. The Coppermaker Square Resident App gives you quick access to a range of bookable services, from personal trainer sessions to dog walking (yes, it’s dog-friendly) to cleaning services – all right on your doorstep, meaning more time to actually enjoy the rest of your day.

Westfield Stratford City, with its shops and restaurants, is just a stone’s throw away. Photograph: Arcaid Images/Alamy

The centre of attraction

While Coppermaker Square offers much more than just an enticing postcode, there’s no denying E20’s appeal. As well as being next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – which plays home to countless sporting events, concerts and exhibitions – Stratford’s green, open spaces and vibrant community have turned the area into a hive of activity. Nearby attractions such as Westfield Stratford City, the London Aquatics Centre and Hackney Marshes, alongside Hackney Wick’s buzzing nightlife, mean you are never far from the action.

Visit Coppermaker Square and discover how full-service rental lets you make the most of London living