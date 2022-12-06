SNL Pokes Fun at Drake and His ‘525,600’ Exes in New Sketch

Saturday Night Live makes fun of just about everyone in the public eye, and it’s no surprise that the long-running sketch comedy series took aim at Drake in one of its latest skits. In it, Drake’s exes come together to form a union, aptly titled the United Tingz of Aubrey.

Drake has appeared on SNL several times

Drake himself has appeared on Saturday Night Live a number of times. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star made his SNL debut back in October 2011 as the musical guest, where he performed his songs “Headlines” and “Make Me Proud,” the latter of which featured an appearance from Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj .

Drake returned to Saturday Night Live in January 2014 pulling double duty as the host and musical guest. He performed a medley of his songs “Started from the Bottom” and “Trophies” and a medley of “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “From Time” with Jhené Aiko. He returned to the SNL stage in May 2016 as the host and musical guest, performing his songs “One Dance” and “Hype.”

Drake and his exes were the subject of a new SNL sketch

It’s been six years since Drake himself has appeared on SNL . But in a December 2022 episode of the show, the “Rich Flex” rapper was the subject of a new sketch. In it, many of his “exes” form a union called the United Tingz of Aubrey.

“For too long, we have witnessed Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham write hit after hit about women who have wronged him — only to earn millions of dollars,” SNL cast member Chloe Fineman’s character said.

Among the group of women was an ex named Courtney (played by Ego Nwodim), who left Drake a voicemail about a car payment and ended up as an interlude on one of his albums.

SNL host Keke Palmer, who starred in the skit herself as an Aubrey ex, complained about how his 2018 No. 1 hit single “In My Feelings” ruined her life.

“That ‘Kiki, do you love me?’ song ruined my damn life,” Palmer said, upset. “That man had the whole internet asking if I was the Kiki. Well, yes I am the Keke, just not that Kiki. It was my name first. Stop acting like we smashed and give me my damn $6 million.”

The skit ended with the United Tingz of Aubrey singing “525,600 shawties” to the tune of “Seasons of Love” from Rent .

Drake’s exes

Drake has been rumored to have dated many women over the years, as well as having confirmed relationships with other women. The “Kiki” referenced in “In My Feelings,” for example, was Canadian singer and TV host Keshia Chanté , who was Drake’s first girlfriend in the mid-2000s. Unlike the exes in the SNL skit, however, Chanté maintains a good relationship with Drake — so much so that he brought her out on stage at OVO Fest in 2022. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car and I used to drive all the way to the west for this one right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her,” Drake said before she came out on stage. “This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life.”

Drake has also been romantically involved with many other women throughout his career, including models such as Imaan Hammam and Bella Harris and reality TV star Catya Washington. In 2017, Drake began dating Sophie Brussaux, a French artist who would become the mother of his son, Adonis .

