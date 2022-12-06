ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS News

Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed

The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CHANHASSEN, MN
MINNESOTA STATE

