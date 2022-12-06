ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Teenagers charged with London murders remanded in custody

By Emine Sinmaz
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQVU4_0jZ3u3mN00
Kearne Solanke (left) and Charlie Bartolo Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA

Three teenagers charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke in south-east London have been remanded in custody.

Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys, aged 15 and 16, spoke briefly to confirm their names as they appeared at the Old Bailey charged with both murders.

Charlie was stabbed in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Kearne was found a mile away in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, on Saturday 26 November.

The prosecutor said members of the public found Kearne bleeding from an upper chest wound on a pavement. Emergency services attended both scenes but Kearne was pronounced dead on Titmuss Avenue at 6.15pm.

Charlie was taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Woolwich, where he died just over an hour after the attack.

Bah appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside prison. The 16-year-old was at Cookham Wood, and the youngest defendant sat in the dock.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a plea hearing for 21 February with a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from 6 November next year.

The younger two defendants were remanded into youth detention and Bah, of Greenwich, south-east London, was remanded into custody.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How do text messages turn into a prison sentence for black boys?

“Boys, the verdict is in.” Inside Manchester crown court, it was time to say goodbye (momentarily, I hoped) to the four boys I had spent so much time with over the months they had been in court. I hugged each of them, all of us silently wondering what it meant that the jury had returned a verdict so quickly after the long, nine-week trial.
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Independent

Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
New York Post

Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports

A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Vice

Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’

At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
New York Post

Home Depot worker, 83, dies after being tossed aside by shoplifter

An 83-year-old North Carolina Home Depot worker has died — weeks after he was tossed to the ground trying to stop a “menace to society” shoplifter still on the loose. Gary Rasor is seen on surveillance footage stepping up to confront a man wheeling three Ryobi pressure cookers out of the Hillsborough store Oct. 18 — only to be shoved to the ground by the crook who then casually strolls away. Rasor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he celebrated his 83rd birthday and made hopeful plans to see his new grandchild for the first time, his wife told WNCN. He died...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy