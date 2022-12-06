ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Guest editorial: Thanks, Teri Orr, for everything

By way of a public Facebook post, former Park Record editor Nan Chalat-Noaker offered important perspective on the recent departure of another former Park Record editor, and longtime columnist, Teri Orr, from the paper. They both represent what literate locals want our hometown paper to fight for — conviction, courage, and the historical context required to shepherd a sometimes rudderless community through an increasingly complex and diluted future.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Could onions be making you sick?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Park City Gardens Holiday Open House taps the spirit of the season￼

Visitors may get to actually hear a cattle low when they attend the Park City Gardens’ annual Holiday Open House on Saturday. The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 10, and include a live manger featuring animals from Ivie Acres Farm in Grantsville, said Gardens owner Sophy Kohler.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

The Gateway says goodbye to 2022 with ‘Last Hurrah’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The end of 2022 is quickly approaching, and The Gateway will be ringing in the new year with one of Salt Lake City’s biggest parties: Last Hurrah. The new year’s celebration is open to all ages and will feature live performances on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
davisjournal.com

New program helps lost pets find their way home

KAYSVILLE—In 2022 lost pet numbers went up and hundreds of those found pets ended up at Animal Care of Davis County which is already near capacity. Surrounding shelters are in the same situation. A study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science finds that 70% of lost dogs are found...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPCW

No one injured in late-night Heber house fire

Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
HEBER CITY, UT
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?

Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

