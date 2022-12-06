Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Park Record
Guest editorial: Thanks, Teri Orr, for everything
By way of a public Facebook post, former Park Record editor Nan Chalat-Noaker offered important perspective on the recent departure of another former Park Record editor, and longtime columnist, Teri Orr, from the paper. They both represent what literate locals want our hometown paper to fight for — conviction, courage, and the historical context required to shepherd a sometimes rudderless community through an increasingly complex and diluted future.
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
Park Record
Park City Gardens Holiday Open House taps the spirit of the season￼
Visitors may get to actually hear a cattle low when they attend the Park City Gardens’ annual Holiday Open House on Saturday. The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 10, and include a live manger featuring animals from Ivie Acres Farm in Grantsville, said Gardens owner Sophy Kohler.
ABC 4
The Gateway says goodbye to 2022 with ‘Last Hurrah’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The end of 2022 is quickly approaching, and The Gateway will be ringing in the new year with one of Salt Lake City’s biggest parties: Last Hurrah. The new year’s celebration is open to all ages and will feature live performances on...
KSLTV
Celebration of Life to be held in January at Gardner Village for founder Nancy Long
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The founder of Gardner Village, Nancy Long, has died at 82 after battling Muscular Dystrophy and complications from a stroke. Long fell in love with the historic Gardner Mill in West Jordan, which once served as a flour mill built by one of Utah’s first pioneer settlers, Archibald Gardner.
Opinion: His only source of food was fish — but he also caught the hearts of two volunteers
Whether you donate to a food bank, sew blankets for those in need or write letters to inmates, there are plenty of ways to serve this season.
kjzz.com
'He died happy,' says family after toymaker killed on pre-Christmas toy run
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A retired roofer-turned-toymaker was on a pre-Christmas run to give away handmade toys when he died in a crash near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway. "If he met you for two seconds, or two hours, or your whole life, he was going to bring...
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
davisjournal.com
New program helps lost pets find their way home
KAYSVILLE—In 2022 lost pet numbers went up and hundreds of those found pets ended up at Animal Care of Davis County which is already near capacity. Surrounding shelters are in the same situation. A study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science finds that 70% of lost dogs are found...
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
Avalanche triggered by snowboarder in Dutch Draw
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue team was activated yesterday for a soft slab avalanche near Dutch Draw. According to an observation report from the Utah […]
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
No one injured in late-night Heber house fire
Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?
Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
Layton teen may not walk again after snowboarding accident
Doctors have given him a 5 percent chance of ever walking again, and the teen faces months of physical therapy and tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.
Comments / 0