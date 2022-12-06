Today’s deals: Free money from Amazon, $38 Sony headphones, Apple Watch Ultra & S8, more

Have you seen our guide on all the Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end? If not, you’re really missing out. Of course, there are also so many other great sales happening now that Christmas is right around the corner.

This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get today. You won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

Everyone loves free money from Amazon, so let’s start with that.

There’s a fantastic deal that awards you an $8 bonus credit when you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card. And it’s a digital eGift card, so you can send it to yourself and get the bonus credit for free! The bad news is that there are some eligibility requirements, so be sure to visit our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals for more info.

Next up, we have a bunch of terrific Apple deals for you today.

AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off, and AirPods 3 are back in stock with a discount for the first time since Black Friday. You can also save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off, and the Apple Watch SE 2 starts at $229 today.

On top of all that, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 144,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each! On top of that, there are sheets that are also under $25.

Super-popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.11 each when you buy a 4-pack. There’s also a big sale on Tile trackers right now.

Other top deals today include Sony Bluetooth headphones for just $38, the MyQ smart garage door opener for just $18.21, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8, Bose home audio deals including a Bose soundbar for $159, Apple’s beloved MacBook Air for just $799, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush (just $24.95!), games & puzzles, paddle boards, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

