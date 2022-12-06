Morocco Stuns Spain in PK Shootout to Advance to Quarterfinals

The Atlas Lions will advance to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after defeating Spain on penalty kicks.

Morocco shocked Spain —and the world—by advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals with a penalty-shootout win in the round of 16.

After a scoreless 120 minutes, the Atlas Lions prevailed in the shootout 3–0, as Spain missed all three of its chances, which included two saves from Morocco goalkeeper Bono. The Sevilla backstop achieved legendary status along with Achraf Hakimi after the PSG star scored on a Panenka, clipping down the center to clinch the victory in epic fashion.

The Atlas Lions will now head to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in their history, where they will face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland. Even more remarkable is the fact that manager Walid Regragui was appointed at the end of August, less than three months before the tournament.

Morocco’s magical run will continue after going unbeaten in a group where many had it picked to finish last, as it drew with Croatia and defeated Belgium and Canada while conceding only one goal.

Spain suffered two straight losses to end its time in Qatar after a 7–0 drubbing of Costa Rica, a draw with Germany and a loss to Japan in the group stage. La Furia Roja have now been eliminated on penalty kicks in its last two major tournaments: the 2018 World Cup (also the round of 16) and Euro 2020.

As was expected, Spain opened the match holding the lion’s share of possession after making five changes from the side that lost to Japan.

But it was Morocco that came up with the first major chance. In the 11th minute, Hakimi curled a free kick over the Spanish wall that didn’t manage to come down in time but was enough to draw gasps from the crowd.

Gavi looked to have an incredible chance when his chance in the 26th minute was saved by Bono and deflected off the crossbar. But the flag went up as Ferran Torres played the ball in from an offside position.

Morocco had another chance in the 33rd minute when Noussair Mazraoui took the ball off Torres and sent a shot at goal that required Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón to get involved.

The Atlas Lions followed that with a chance in the 42nd minute after a poor clearance from Rodri kept the ball in Spain’s defensive third. A Sofiane Boufal cross then found Nayef Aguerd with a wide-open header but the defender missed the target.

In all, Spain managed only one shot in the entire first half alone despite holding nearly 70% of possession.

La Furia Roja came out of the halftime break with its first threatening chance in the 54th minute. Dani Olmo recorded Spain’s first shot on target with a blast towards goal off a set piece but the chance was punched wide by Bono.

Second-half substitute Álvaro Morata looked to create a chance in the 70th minute and seemed to have found a look at goal before Aguerd made a strong challenge to sweep the ball away.

In the 79th minute, Neco Williams sent in a dangerous cross for Dani Olmo right in front of goal, but the RB Leipzig forward couldn’t manage to turn it goal-bound after feeling pressure from Aguerd.

Two minutes later, Morata sent a low cross that seemed to nearly skip across the goal line, but no Spanish attacker could be found in front of goal.

Morata had a chance at a free header in the 91st minute off a free kick, but he sent the ball way over goal. Moments later, the Spanish goalkeeper was nearly dispossessed at the other end as he dribbled the ball in front of his goal in a scary moment for Spain.

In the final 30 seconds of second-half stoppage time, Bono needed to punch away a close chance from Spain off a free kick. Dani Olmo sent in a sharp cross that Rodri ducked, requiring a desperate reaction save from Bono to sent the match to extra time.

Entering Tuesday, Spain’s previous four knockout stage matches, including three at Euro 2020, all went to extra time.

In the 97th minute, Morata came just inches away from landing a dangerous header from close range after a solid cross from Williams.

Morocco somehow missed a golden opportunity when Walid Cheddira found himself right in front of goal with just the keeper to beat. But Simón came up with a big save when the shot was sent right at him.

Morata led a counterattack in the 117th minute as Spain ran forward with numbers, but the forward sent an errant pass into the box that proved to be the one of the last chances of extra time.

In the 122nd minute, Morocco nearly turned a cross into its own net. A minute later, Pablo Sarabia took a pass at the back post and volleyed a chance at goal that glanced the post to send the game to penalty kicks.

Abdelhamid Sabiri took the first penalty for Morocco and converted it with ease, sending Simón the wrong way.

Sarabia stepped up for Spain and struck the post as he curled his chance low and to the right.

Hakim Ziyech then rifled his chance right down the center to give Morocco the clear advantage.

Carlos Soler, another substitute, stepped to the spot for Spain and saw Spain’s second chance saved by Bono.

Badr Benoun then had a massive chance to give Morocco a three-goal advantage but he dispatched a weak chance that was saved by Simón.

Sergio Busquets had his chance saved by Bono with another massive stop for Morocco to keep it at 2–0.

Hakimi then stepped up as Morocco’s star player and chipped the keeper in a stunning end to the penalty shootout.

Here were the lineups for both sides:

Full World Cup squads

GOALKEEPERS : Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad AC)

DEFENDERS : Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad AC), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Roman Saiss (Besiktas)

MIDFIELDERS : Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Bilal El Khannous (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad AC), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Anass Zaroury (Burnley)

FORWARDS : Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

COACH : Walid Regragui

GOALKEEPERS : David Raya (Brentford), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao),

DEFENDERS : Jordi Alba (Barcelona), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric García (Barcelona) Hugo Guillamón (Valencia), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Villarreal)

MIDFIELDERS : Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Koke (Atlético Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS : Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

COACH : Luis Enrique