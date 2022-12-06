Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family
Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
eastidahonews.com
‘Taylor Swift for hunters’: Idaho Fish and Game tag system crash sparks anger
(Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho Department of Fish and Game hunting tag sale last week led to backlash from out-of-state residents who said the slow website, high demand and system crashes were akin to the debacle created last month when Ticketmaster struggled to meet demand for tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest tour.
If You Hit a Deer in Idaho is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
People have entire Pinterest boards of things you can make out of antlers. A vehicle crash with a deer is a dangerous way to get close to a pair of antlers, but should it happen to you…can you legally keep them in Idaho?. There’s a running joke in our...
Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
The Best Place To Live In Arizona
When it comes to beautiful weather and a bustling economy, it's hard to beat Arizona. Find out which city in AZ is the best place to start a new life.
Idaho Begins Emergency Winter Feeding for Teton Canyon Elk Herd
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been keeping close tabs on the Teton Canyon elk herd, and in response to the herd frequenting urban areas for food, the department has decided to initiate an “emergency winter feeding operation.”. It’s not clear just how many elk are a...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
Lost or Stolen Guns in Idaho, How Do We Compare to Other States?
Every year in Idaho, there are more and more lost or stolen guns reported. There’s a recent article from 24/7 Wall St. that ranked the states with the most stolen guns during 2021. Where do you think Idaho fall on the list? Let's find out. They said, “More than...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Post Register
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game working to restore Lemhi River Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In recent years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) has worked with landowners in the Lemhi River Valley to return the Lemhi River to a more natural state through a variety of restoration projects. The goal of these projects is to create a...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NBCMontana
MDT: 8 snow plows hit by drivers so far this year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Vehicles have hit eight Montana snow plows so far this winter season, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Each takes a plow and a driver out of service. Anew post warns that Montana already is short-staffed in many areas. The state warns that a lot of people take a chance and drive through the whiteout cloud a plow creates, but this cuts your visibility to zero, and many people often hit the plow. The Department of Transportation says people trying to pass plows have hit berms the plow creates, and go out of control.
The Best Place To Live In Florida
For food, fun, and laid-back vibes, Sarasota is a hard city to beat. Find out what makes this Floria city the best place to live in the state.
American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations
American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around […] The post American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
House Digest
New York, NY
72K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0