Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
The US' Frosty Snow Predictions For 2022 Reveal Where You'll Find A White Christmas
As the winter season nears and much of the United States is expected to endure a gnarly freeze, you might wonder what that actually entails for your city. As the song goes, will you enjoy a "White Christmas," or will you be forced to fantasize about wintry weather?. The Farmers'...
How to protect your roof from snow and ice this winter
Snow can place immense weight and pressure on a roof, and ice can cause roof leaks and allow water into your home.
The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter
It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins
As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
We have some unsettled weather coming our way over the next day
Tonight will turn out to be rather cloudy and it will become breezy to windy later on. Some showers ahead of a cold front will arrive later tonight. Temperatures tonight will briefly dip into the upper 30s to near 40 by the middle of the night and then will slowly rise by morning.
December winter weather outlook: Cold air to win out over northern US
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes classic La Niña conditions could take hold in December, with below-average temperatures expected in the northern tier of the country and much of the South escaping the onslaught of Old Man Winter.
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of this week, ushering in heavy snow to the region's mountains and a mixture of rain and snow near sea level. The latest in a long line of disruptive storms pushed inland...
Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America
A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
How To Prep Your Hostas For The Winter
You can save your hostas by taking a series of steps each fall to prepare for a frosty winter and ensure plush growth for the following spring.
Monstera Vs Split Leaf Philodendron: What's The Difference?
The split leaf and monstera are undeniably stunning, and although they certainly have their differences, both will likely fill that missing piece in the room.
Midwest temps swing from frigid to normal
During the second half of the week of Nov. 20-26, wet weather across the South replaced previously tranquil conditions, although some heavy rain had fallen earlier in the western Gulf Coast region and across southern Florida, according to the Nov. 29 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. At week’s end,...
How To Replace Bad Christmas Light Bulbs For Bright Lights All Season Long
Believe it or not, replacing Christmas lights is easier than untangling them. Follow these steps for troubleshooting and replacing them to enjoy the holidays.
Amid 24-hour darkness, Alaskan Arctic town reaches 40 degrees, setting all-time winter ‘heat’ record
The northernmost town in America got a brief taste of winter warmth – at least, relatively speaking – when a wind shift brought a surge of mild, above-freezing air to this arctic enclave Monday morning.
