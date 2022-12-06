ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE
Well+Good

The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter

It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins

As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
wtaj.com

We have some unsettled weather coming our way over the next day

Tonight will turn out to be rather cloudy and it will become breezy to windy later on. Some showers ahead of a cold front will arrive later tonight. Temperatures tonight will briefly dip into the upper 30s to near 40 by the middle of the night and then will slowly rise by morning.
Outsider.com

Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America

A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
agupdate.com

Midwest temps swing from frigid to normal

During the second half of the week of Nov. 20-26, wet weather across the South replaced previously tranquil conditions, although some heavy rain had fallen earlier in the western Gulf Coast region and across southern Florida, according to the Nov. 29 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. At week’s end,...
KANSAS STATE
New York, NY
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

