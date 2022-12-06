ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Adopt Me – Wubby Is Absolutely Adorable!

Wubby is a senior Shih Tzu mix who is completely housebroken but is looking for his forever home. Unfortunately, his previous family gave him up as they could no longer take care of him. Senior dogs might not be as active but they still have so much love to offer!
Lucky Indiana Shelter Dog is Looking For a Snuggle Buddy [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Follow your nose and it will lead you home. That’s my motto, anyway! My name is Lucky and I’m a 5-year-old beagle boy up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. A little about me – I’m great with kids and other dogs, I don’t care much for toys (at least in a shelter environment), I jump REALLY HIGH for treats, and I live for snuggles. I’m so soft and squishy, I think you’ll also live for snuggles after meeting me! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Special needs puppy from North Idaho will play in 2023 Puppy Bowl

HAUSER, Idaho — A special needs dog from a North Idaho nonprofit will be competing in the 19th Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl. Marmalade, a rescued deaf puppy from Double J Dog Ranch will be competing in the Puppy Bowl big game airing on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, on Animal Planet and will be streaming on Discovery+.
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, and son Bronze, whom they welcomed last week Patrick Mahomes is spending quality time with his little girl shortly after welcoming a new addition to the family. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the NFL star, 27, snuggling with daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, as the pair watch Animal Planet together on the couch. In the cute clip, Brittany, 27, first shows an aquatic scene playing on the TV before panning...
Meet Slick, the Adorable Little Man!

This adorable little dude had a tough start to life. He came to us from an auto body shop where he was hiding, alone, injured. He has made a full recovery in his cozy foster home, and is loving both his human and cat friends. We are seeking a home for him with other cats. He is three months old and ready for a forever home for the holidays! Please share!
Adorable Aussie Has Super Silly Way of Using Her Chew Toy

First things first, there is absolutely zero proof that Australian Shepherds are any less intelligent than any other breed of dog. They are highly trainable, capable of problem solving, and able to learn tricks and follow commands. But a lot of them are just complete and total utter goofballs. Adorable complete and utter goofballs.
