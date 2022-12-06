Read full article on original website
Related
24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail
Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name, according the warrant. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break the girl’s neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her with his hands in the back of the van, the warrant said. The warrant said Horner took investigators to where he’d left Athena’s body. Athena was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the home of her father and stepmother in Paradise, a town of fewer than 500 people about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.
UPDATE: 86-year-old woman taken from Clayton County store found safe in Atlanta
Clayton County police are searching for a man accused of stealing an SUV with an 86-year-old woman inside, officials said.
UPDATE: Photos released of suspects accused in shooting outside Buckhead hookah bar
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
WKRC
UK student addresses viral video of racist attack on campus by NKY resident
NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - The victim of a racist attack at the University of Kentucky last month that went viral on TikTok told CBS News she has not received an apology from her alleged attacker. "It hurts but I'm not surprised," Kylah Spring said. The freshman and her mother...
Comments / 0