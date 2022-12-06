YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO