Danuta Allen
2d ago
So sad to read this post. The driver fled from police. Why did police keep on chasing. That needs to stop. So many other lives could have been endangered. A young life lost. For what. In all that traffic in Mahoning Ave.
Eugene Easterling
2d ago
DONT RUN FROM THE POLICE and this won't happen STOP making the cops the bad ones! STOP being criminals and act like civilized law biding human beings for once!🙄
Julie Velichko
2d ago
,so very sad to read condolences to her family so young and so terrible
