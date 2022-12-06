ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goldrushcam.com

California Awards $1 Billion for Walking and Biking Projects in Disadvantaged Communities, Invests $878 Million for Transportation Infrastructure in Merced, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and Alpine Counties

December 10, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of. the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
MARIPOSA, CA
GV Wire

Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall

Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Winter Storm Warnings Issued for the Sierra Nevada this Weekend – Includes Mariposa County, Oakhurst, Wawona and Yosemite Valley

December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Sierra Nevada this weekend. Most of this snow will fall Saturday night and Sunday. Snow levels around 4,000 feet Saturday will rise to about 6,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday evening.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Rest Area, Ramp & Lane Closures on Interstate 5, and State Routes 33 & 99 for December 2022

December 10, 2022 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various closures on Interstate 5 (I-5) and State Routes 33 (SR-33) and SR-99 for. maintenance and construction operations. Work to occur as follows;. INTERSTATE 5:. Full closure of the John C. Erreca Rest Areas...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Watch Out Wednesday: Package scams you should know about

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is the busiest time of the year for package delivery companies, but buyers beware of con artists out for your prized possession. According to Adobe, this year consumers spent over $9 billion on Black Friday and $11 billion on Cyber Monday. “We are going...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
FRESNO, CA

