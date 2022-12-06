Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Awards $1 Billion for Walking and Biking Projects in Disadvantaged Communities, Invests $878 Million for Transportation Infrastructure in Merced, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and Alpine Counties
December 10, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of. the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
goldrushcam.com
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
goldrushcam.com
Winter Storm Warnings Issued for the Sierra Nevada this Weekend – Includes Mariposa County, Oakhurst, Wawona and Yosemite Valley
December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Sierra Nevada this weekend. Most of this snow will fall Saturday night and Sunday. Snow levels around 4,000 feet Saturday will rise to about 6,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday evening.
goldrushcam.com
Tuolumne County Sheriff Identifies Body Found in the Area of the Washington Fire Burn Scar as Sonora Resident
December 9, 2022 - On August 28th, 2021, at about 4:00 P.M. in the afternoon detectives responded to the area of Golden Dove Lane in the Washington Fire burn scar after a report of human. remains found in the area. Investigation determined the remains appeared to have been there before...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Road Restriction Delays Expected on State Routes 49, 132 and 140 for December 12-16, 2022
TRAFFIC ADVISORY Road Restrictions on State Routes 49, 132 and 140. December 9, 2022 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49, 132 and 140. Work is scheduled as follows:. Route 49. The right shoulder will be...
Modesto principal and employee placed on leave due to 'inappropriate conduct' allegations
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto principal and a certificated employee were placed on paid administrative leave as the Modesto City school district investigates "inappropriate conduct" allegations. In a news release, Modesto City Schools says they're investigating whether the employees were involved in "inappropriate conduct while on the Modesto High...
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Rest Area, Ramp & Lane Closures on Interstate 5, and State Routes 33 & 99 for December 2022
December 10, 2022 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various closures on Interstate 5 (I-5) and State Routes 33 (SR-33) and SR-99 for. maintenance and construction operations. Work to occur as follows;. INTERSTATE 5:. Full closure of the John C. Erreca Rest Areas...
KCRA.com
Modesto High School principal, employee on leave amid on-campus misconduct allegations
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto High School principal and another employee are on paid administrative leave amid allegations of "inappropriate conduct" on campus. Modesto City Schools, the school district representing the school, said the alleged misconduct that happened during work hours did not involve any students or other staff members.
yourcentralvalley.com
Watch Out Wednesday: Package scams you should know about
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is the busiest time of the year for package delivery companies, but buyers beware of con artists out for your prized possession. According to Adobe, this year consumers spent over $9 billion on Black Friday and $11 billion on Cyber Monday. “We are going...
Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say
Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Detectives Arrest Juvenile for Making Threats of “Columbine-Style” Shooting
December 7, 2022 - Merced – On December 7, 2022, at approximately 3:17 P.M., Merced PD Detectives located and arrested a 16-year-old boy who told people he planned on doing a school shooting. The incident was originally reported to the UC Merced Police Department. Witnesses reported talking to the...
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Comments / 0