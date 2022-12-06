Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warrant issued in Tuesday stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island
A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident
Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
ourquadcities.com
QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief
Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
KWQC
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
Have you seen these porch pirates?
There’s more porch piracy in the Quad Cities and this time there’s two of them! The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to identify the people in this video who helped themselves to a package in the 1500 block of 30th Street in Rock Island during the first weekend of December. The man and […]
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
ourquadcities.com
Driver went more than 100 mph in pursuit, trooper alleges
A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights. Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
KWQC
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
ourquadcities.com
Nearing 50 years as a crossing guard in Moline
A woman from Moline is on her way to a new milestone in her career. Mary Schoeve is a crossing guard for the city and her parental instincts had something to do with her career path. For almost 50 years, she has been making sure kids get to and from...
40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her
A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
Police: 15-year-old girl stabbed outside Maple Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being stabbed overnight in Rock Island Tuesday, according to police. Now investigators are searching for the suspect. Officers with the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street near the Maple Ridge Apartments...
ourquadcities.com
Dinkins trial set for August in Linn County
A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023. On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set. Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County,...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect was involved in shooting, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was involved in a shooting on Monday. Matthew Hobert faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
Comments / 0