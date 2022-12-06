ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC public advocate questions the ethics of involuntary hospitalization

By Vanessa Freeman, Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is one of many who have questioned the city’s new plan to involuntarily hospitalize those with severe mental illness.

Williams sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams asking for some clarity about the strategy and questioned the ethics behind the decision. Williams said he has not gotten a response yet.

Advocates urge mayor to keep funding student mental health program

“Involuntary hospitalization has always been available. When you have more answers about that tactic and when you have police seeming to lead decision-making around mental health, it’s a cause for concern,” Williams said on PIX11 Morning News.

Before the mayor’s announcement, Williams released a report about how the city has dealt with the mental health crisis and found there was an overreliance on police, the politician said.

The mayor’s new strategy of involuntary hospitalization opens the city to civil lawsuits, Williams said.

Watch the public advocate’s full interview in the video player.

Comments / 2

Eddie Cee
2d ago

Maybe je can house some of these people at his two family house in Canarsie before the foreclosure starts. Plenty of room in that house, since he safely lives at Fort Hamilton. So easy for these people to complain about this new approach by the mayor to get these homeless and mentally disabled people off the street, complain as they do, I don't hear them coming up with any other solutions. That's politics, they just gotta are noise, so that we know they're still around doing their usual no impact jobs.

Reply(1)
2
 

