NYC public advocate questions the ethics of involuntary hospitalization

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is one of many who have questioned the city’s new plan to involuntarily hospitalize those with severe mental illness.

Williams sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams asking for some clarity about the strategy and questioned the ethics behind the decision. Williams said he has not gotten a response yet.

“Involuntary hospitalization has always been available. When you have more answers about that tactic and when you have police seeming to lead decision-making around mental health, it’s a cause for concern,” Williams said on PIX11 Morning News.

Before the mayor’s announcement, Williams released a report about how the city has dealt with the mental health crisis and found there was an overreliance on police, the politician said.

The mayor’s new strategy of involuntary hospitalization opens the city to civil lawsuits, Williams said.

