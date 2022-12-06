Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Four-Star Edge Rusher Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment From Stanford To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- They say winning cures all and that certainly appears to be the case for Utah football. After bullying USC in the Pac-12 Conference Championship for all to see, the Utes have had a rush of commitments ahead of Early Signing Day. Local four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg is the latest Utah commit after recently backing off his long-standing commitment to Stanford.
BREAKING: Former BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano transfers to Utah
After entering the transfer portal, Logan Fano will join his brother Spencer at Utah.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
ksl.com
Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options
OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah
The No. 2 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
KSLTV
Cache County school officials consider new policies on displaying political symbols
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Changes are in the works at schools in Cache County when it comes to posting symbols that some might consider political. School officials are questioning if symbols like the pride flag should be allowed in the classrooms, something that pride activists are worried about. “We’ve...
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’
The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
Opinion: His only source of food was fish — but he also caught the hearts of two volunteers
Whether you donate to a food bank, sew blankets for those in need or write letters to inmates, there are plenty of ways to serve this season.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
davisjournal.com
New royalty crowned in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from dorm balcony
A freshman at Utah Tech University died from his injuries after falling off a dorm building's fifth-story balcony early Sunday morning.
