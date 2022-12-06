ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options

OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
CougsDaily

Report: Jay Hill Reaches Deal to Become BYU Defensive Coordinator

BYU is reportedly nearing a deal with Weber State head coach Jay Hill to be the new defensive coordinator at BYU. Hill, a former assistant coach at the University of Utah, has been the head coach at Weber State since 2014. According to Football Scoop, BYU is "expected" to reach a deal with Hill as early as tomorrow.
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
kslnewsradio.com

New electric bus system coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
ksl.com

University of Utah seeks policy prohibiting 'undue influence'

SALT LAKE CITY — As the University of Utah becomes better known on the national stage, it has increasingly become an institution students want to attend. Blame it on the university's back-to-back Pac-12 championships in football. Blame it on the U.'s acceptance to the prestigious Association of American Universities, joining just 62 other member universities in the United States and two in Canada.
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’

The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
foodsafetynews.com

The source of the fatal botulism of a Wyoming man remains unknown after an investigation

The death occurred in Utah, the botulism was likely acquired in Idaho, and the victim was a Wyoming resident. The Wyoming Department of Health finds that the death of 56-year-old Hans Russell was ruled as an isolated incident without the exact source of the contamination being determined. The main theory is that Russell acquired botulism from tainted soup during a solo river trip in Idaho that he took last September. The Wyoming Department of Health investigation, however, has not been able to determine exactly how he came to be infected.
davisjournal.com

New royalty crowned in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
upr.org

Annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes returns to Logan

In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest. The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
