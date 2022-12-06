Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options
OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
Report: Jay Hill Reaches Deal to Become BYU Defensive Coordinator
BYU is reportedly nearing a deal with Weber State head coach Jay Hill to be the new defensive coordinator at BYU. Hill, a former assistant coach at the University of Utah, has been the head coach at Weber State since 2014. According to Football Scoop, BYU is "expected" to reach a deal with Hill as early as tomorrow.
Linebacker Levani Damuni Transfers to Conference Rival
Stanford LB Levani Damuni has made a decision on his transfer from Stanford.
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
ksl.com
University of Utah seeks policy prohibiting 'undue influence'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the University of Utah becomes better known on the national stage, it has increasingly become an institution students want to attend. Blame it on the university's back-to-back Pac-12 championships in football. Blame it on the U.'s acceptance to the prestigious Association of American Universities, joining just 62 other member universities in the United States and two in Canada.
KSLTV
Cache County school officials consider new policies on displaying political symbols
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Changes are in the works at schools in Cache County when it comes to posting symbols that some might consider political. School officials are questioning if symbols like the pride flag should be allowed in the classrooms, something that pride activists are worried about. “We’ve...
Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’
The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
foodsafetynews.com
The source of the fatal botulism of a Wyoming man remains unknown after an investigation
The death occurred in Utah, the botulism was likely acquired in Idaho, and the victim was a Wyoming resident. The Wyoming Department of Health finds that the death of 56-year-old Hans Russell was ruled as an isolated incident without the exact source of the contamination being determined. The main theory is that Russell acquired botulism from tainted soup during a solo river trip in Idaho that he took last September. The Wyoming Department of Health investigation, however, has not been able to determine exactly how he came to be infected.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
davisjournal.com
New royalty crowned in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
upr.org
Annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes returns to Logan
In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest. The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
kvnutalk
Providence Elementary school treated with surprise visit and briefcase full of $10,000 – Cache Valley Daily
PROVIDENCE – A fun game of rock, paper, scissors in the 6th grade dual immersion class at Providence Elementary a few months ago turned into a surprise visit from Beasty, a briefcase full of cash and dozens of free Feastable chocolate candy bars last week. “We’re giving you guys...
ksl.com
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
