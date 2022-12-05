Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police said Don Paul Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that two juveniles have been taken into custody and charged following a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street that happened a day earlier. The unnamed minors are now charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a...
The William Buechner Project Toy Drive now thru December 16
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is hosting a toy drive for children this year in honor of fallen officer William Buechner - who died in the line of duty in 2019. The club is partnering up with the Esperanza House to provide toys...
Passengers left stranded at Greyhound bus stop: ‘We came out and they were leaving us’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - It was a Thursday in September when seven Greyhound bus passengers said they were left stranded at a bus stop. WTVM reports a third-party bus for Greyhound rolled into Columbus at its scheduled bus stop, but the 15-minute stop at a Sunoco gas station turned into a nightmare for those passengers.
Mental health crises center planned for mid-2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center should be operational by summer and will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues. “Many times, they call, and doors are not open,” is how SpectraCare CEO Melissa Kirkland describes the current care situation....
YMCA of Greater Montgomery names 2022 Person of the Year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery has named its 2022 YMCA Person of the Year. Montgomery student YMCAs have shown their appreciation to the men and women dedicated to serving youth in the community for the last 71 years. This year, during a banquet held Monday, tribute...
Nearly 500 tags still need adoption for Salvation Army Angel Tree program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Right now, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program urgently needs more people to provide Christmas gifts for those in need in our area. The program provides gifts to hundreds of thousands of children and senior adults around the country each year. In our area, nearly 500 tags are still waiting to be adopted.
Informational meeting held for Flatwood community impacted by tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road became a resource center for homeless families in the Flatwood community devastated by the EF-2 tornado last week. The pastor of the church, Marcus Boyd, said this is the first time he has ever seen this area face such...
Montgomery City Council putting up to $10M toward whitewater project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council agreed to put up to $10 million toward the new whitewater rafting project on Tuesday. In February, WSFA 12 News reported how skyrocketing construction costs and labor shortages put the project about $25 million over budget. “We’re right at a point right...
Family urges drivers to pay attention after losing a beloved tow truck driver
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars pulled over to the side of the road, especially tow trucks, can be dangerous for those drivers. The family of 41-year-old tow truck driver Jonathan Begley hit and killed recently in Columbus, want to remind people to pay attention while driving, especially during this busy holiday season.
Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
The Wellness Coalition marks National Influenza Vaccination Week with free clinics
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wellness Coalition is hosting a series of flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Pike Road during the month of December as a part of National Influenza Vaccination Week. According to the Wellness Coalition, the clinics will provide free vaccines for eligible River...
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 9-11
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the second week of December. There are so many holiday events this weekend, so let’s not waste another minute. Enjoy Christmas in the capital city as the Montgomery Christmas Parade makes its way down Dexter Avenue on Friday night. There will be marching bands, entertainment, candy, and more. WSFA 12 News and The Rundown will also be in the parade. It starts at 6:15 p.m.
First Alert: Warm, occasionally wet and then much colder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our long stretch of warm weather rolls along; temperatures cracked the 80 degree mark again, marking our third consecutive day above that threshold. The warmth won’t last forever, but it will stay with us for most of the next 6-7 days. But, it comes with a price - some rain along the way!
