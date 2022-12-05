ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Station, AL

WSFA

Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police said Don Paul Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that two juveniles have been taken into custody and charged following a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street that happened a day earlier. The unnamed minors are now charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The William Buechner Project Toy Drive now thru December 16

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is hosting a toy drive for children this year in honor of fallen officer William Buechner - who died in the line of duty in 2019. The club is partnering up with the Esperanza House to provide toys...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Mental health crises center planned for mid-2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center should be operational by summer and will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues. “Many times, they call, and doors are not open,” is how SpectraCare CEO Melissa Kirkland describes the current care situation....
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

YMCA of Greater Montgomery names 2022 Person of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery has named its 2022 YMCA Person of the Year. Montgomery student YMCAs have shown their appreciation to the men and women dedicated to serving youth in the community for the last 71 years. This year, during a banquet held Monday, tribute...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Nearly 500 tags still need adoption for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Right now, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program urgently needs more people to provide Christmas gifts for those in need in our area. The program provides gifts to hundreds of thousands of children and senior adults around the country each year. In our area, nearly 500 tags are still waiting to be adopted.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery City Council putting up to $10M toward whitewater project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council agreed to put up to $10 million toward the new whitewater rafting project on Tuesday. In February, WSFA 12 News reported how skyrocketing construction costs and labor shortages put the project about $25 million over budget. “We’re right at a point right...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 9-11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the second week of December. There are so many holiday events this weekend, so let’s not waste another minute. Enjoy Christmas in the capital city as the Montgomery Christmas Parade makes its way down Dexter Avenue on Friday night. There will be marching bands, entertainment, candy, and more. WSFA 12 News and The Rundown will also be in the parade. It starts at 6:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Warm, occasionally wet and then much colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our long stretch of warm weather rolls along; temperatures cracked the 80 degree mark again, marking our third consecutive day above that threshold. The warmth won’t last forever, but it will stay with us for most of the next 6-7 days. But, it comes with a price - some rain along the way!

