Charleston, SC

cofc.edu

CofC Faces to Know: January Nelson

Education: Burke High School and Winthrop University. Job title: Customer Engagement Specialist at Campus Services HQ. How long have you worked at the College? I worked in the bookstore for 13 years before joining the team at Campus Services HQ in 2021. What are your job responsibilities? Working in Campus...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

Music Major Connects with Cultural Heritage Through Filipino Art Song

Meleana Cabales was scrolling through YouTube earlier this year when the song “Madaling Araw” by Francisco Santiago popped up in her recommendations. Curious, she clicked on the link. “I was hooked from the first listen,” she recalls. “It vaguely sounded like something I’d sung before, but it was...
CHARLESTON, SC

