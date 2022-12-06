Read full article on original website
Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
Nearing 50 years as a crossing guard in Moline
A woman from Moline is on her way to a new milestone in her career. Mary Schoeve is a crossing guard for the city and her parental instincts had something to do with her career path. For almost 50 years, she has been making sure kids get to and from...
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
Warrant issued in Tuesday stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island
A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
No one injured in structure fire Wednesday
No one was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Galesburg Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Lancaster Street at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the release says. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty.
Fog results in multiple crashes Wednesday
Dense fog resulted in multiple accidents Wednesday in Clinton County, according to a news release. About 8:28 a.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 61 and 250th Avenue in reference to a multi-vehicle collision. Deputies discovered the collision involved three semi-tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle. The accident scene covered both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 61, requiring law enforcement to stop traffic in both directions, the release says.
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Police: Standoff in rural Rock Falls leads to arrest of Sterling man Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Sterling man is behind bars after a Monday morning domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police in Rock Falls, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. Around 6 a.m., Whiteside County deputies and Rock Falls police officers responded to a residence...
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Certain criteria have to be met for a winter storm to be classified as a blizzard. Highway 61 shut down between DeWitt and Delmar due to multi-vehicle crash. US Highway 61 is currently shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
Have you seen these porch pirates?
There’s more porch piracy in the Quad Cities and this time there’s two of them! The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to identify the people in this video who helped themselves to a package in the 1500 block of 30th Street in Rock Island during the first weekend of December. The man and […]
QC fire crews respond to call
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island
A girl was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person. Officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news...
