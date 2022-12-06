Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
WCTV
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools announced Tuesday morning the new safety procedures for middle and high schools that will begin on January 1, 2023. The LCS is taking extra safety measures to keep schools and students safe and to prevent tragedies from occurring. “As you know, not...
valdostatoday.com
VPD hosts Open Testing hiring event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding ann Open Testing hiring event for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9 am, at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
valdostatoday.com
Sallas Mahone students create Christmas Card display
VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary 5th grade Jr. Beta Club has designed and painted a Christmas Card display for the front lawn. A huge congratulations to Sallas Mahone’s 5th grade Jr. Beta Club members for constructing, designing, and painting their very first, beautiful Christmas Card that is now displayed on their front lawn! Members had the opportunity to be a part of this project, from designing, attaching hinges, painting, or sketching. They beautifully displayed what team work represents by contributing their own skill to complete this mission ALL ON THEIR OWN!
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. poll workers deliver ballot information after car crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta poll workers carried out their duty Tuesday night despite being in a car crash. While driving to deliver a memory card that contained ballot images and voting information, two poll workers were hit at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive, according to a Lowndes County Board of Elections official.
valdostatoday.com
VFD responds to Greenwood Dr. house fire
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a Greenwood Drive residence on Monday. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 4:08 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 900 Greenwood Dr. The first fire unit arrived in less than 4 minutes to find smoke coming from a residence. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire. The fire was quickly controlled by personnel on scene. The American Red Cross provided assistance for the family.
WALB 10
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
valdostatoday.com
VMS students win gift card for reading, reviewing books
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta Middle School students won a $100 gift card each for reading and reviewing books for the VMS Media Center. Valdosta Middle School readers, Ammaretta Dwiggins and Mahkaiyah Davis, each won a $100 gift card provided by Hester And Morris Orthodontics. They were recognized by Mrs. Crystal Rowan for reading and reviewing books for the VMS Media Center.
Student struck while headed to Godby High School
A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta backs Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids
VALDOSTA – The U.S. Marines Corps Reserve partners with the City of Valdosta to host the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids. Georgia State Patrol Post 31 and Local Cruise Nights along with the support and backing of City of Valdosta has stepped up to make the 75th Anniversary of U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots one to remember by hosting the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids on December 10, 2022.
wfxl.com
Shoplifting arrest leads to a Valdosta police officer being struck in the face
A Valdosta man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after being confronted about shoplifting. On Tuesday, December 6, just before 3:15 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Best Buy, located on 1705 Norman Drive, in regards to a shoplifting incident. According to VPD, when officers arrived on the...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
WALB 10
South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The demand for access to emergency care and hospital services is extremely high in South Georgia. The state of Georgia has finally approved the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) to fully reopen its Northview Campus. This will bring hospital emergency services and inpatient services in addition to the services they previously offered at this location.
valdostatoday.com
Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms
Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms, 54, of Valdosta, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born to Susan Kay Commander Grooms and the late Larry Joe Grooms on November 3, 1968 in Valdosta and had lived in this area most of his life. He loved his family and animals. He was an award-winning truck driver and had driven over 1 million miles during his career. He loved nature and travelling.
WALB 10
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Tifton outreach program bringing awareness to homelessness issues. Updated: 2 hours ago. The outreach program provides clothing, blankets, and warm meals. SGMC opens another emergency room. Updated: 2 hours ago. SGMC says...
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
