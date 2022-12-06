VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding ann Open Testing hiring event for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9 am, at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO