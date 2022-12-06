ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blockclubchicago.org

There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension

BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street

Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
CHICAGO, IL
theforestscout.com

Senior parking is an issue

Arguably one of the biggest benefits of being a senior at Lake Forest High School is that each morning you have the privilege of parking merely 100 feet away from the commons doors. This means that during the rough Chicago winters the walk into the school is quick and easy.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'

(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit in the Chicago area. "Beginning in 2026, the system could face a $730 million annual budget gap," according...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Matt Martin Will Run Unopposed For Second Term Representing North Side’s 47th Ward

NORTH CENTER — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will not need to defend his City Council seat in 2023. Martin was the only candidate to submit nominating signatures by last week’s deadline for the aldermanic race representing parts of North Center, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Lakeview, Andersonville and Uptown, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
PALATINE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Woman Critically Injured After Massive Fire At Hyde Park Condo Building

HYDE PARK — A woman was critically hurt and several people were displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Hyde Park condominium building early Tuesday morning brought hundreds of firefighters to the scene, officials said. Firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 5124 S. Kenwood Ave. around 3:30...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Construction Begins on Sustainable Chicago Project

Conservatory Apartments is set to become the city’s largest multifamily building to meet Passive House Certification. Interfaith Housing Development Corp. has broken ground on the Conservatory Apartments, a 43-unit affordable housing project that is aiming to be Chicago’s largest multifamily building to meet the Passive House Certification. The...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Months After Being Robbed, Shot In Lincoln Park, Dakotah Earley Is Walking Again

LINCOLN PARK — A 24-year-old man who had his leg partially amputated after being shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park is walking again. Dakotah Earley was ambushed May 6 by a pair of robbers. One gunman shot him twice in his back and once in his head, and a neighbor who witnessed the attack rushed to his aid until paramedics arrived. The ambush was caught on widely shared surveillance video.
