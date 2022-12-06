Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension
BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
blockclubchicago.org
Bally’s Casino Plan Cuts Unpopular Outdoor Music Venue, Adds Riverfront Park Instead
RIVER WEST — An updated proposal for Chicago’s first casino has cut plans for a 1,000 seat outdoor music venue, replacing it with a riverfront park after residents spent months advocating against it. Casino proposal updates were revealed at a two-and-a-half hour community meeting Monday night, held at...
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
cwbchicago.com
More than 50 armed robberies in 6 days, but Chicago police seem to have no plan to fight it
Chicago police are investigating seven more armed robberies that unfolded in under an hour on the Near West Side overnight as a relentless surge of armed robbery sprees continues across the area and parts of the North Side. Three of this morning’s victims were pistol-whipped. At least two robbery...
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
fox32chicago.com
Jackson, Adams bridges over Kennedy reopened as Jane Byrne Interchange work nears end after 9 years
CHICAGO - The Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street bridges over the Kennedy Expressway have reopened as the major work of the sprawling Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction nears completion. Later this month, the Jackson ramp and the Adams ramp to the outbound Kennedy are scheduled to reopen, providing access to Washington...
theforestscout.com
Senior parking is an issue
Arguably one of the biggest benefits of being a senior at Lake Forest High School is that each morning you have the privilege of parking merely 100 feet away from the commons doors. This means that during the rough Chicago winters the walk into the school is quick and easy.
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit in the Chicago area. "Beginning in 2026, the system could face a $730 million annual budget gap," according...
15-year-old shot while driving in Brighton Park crashes a few blocks away, CPD says
A 15-year-old boy was shot while driving and crashed into another car on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Matt Martin Will Run Unopposed For Second Term Representing North Side’s 47th Ward
NORTH CENTER — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will not need to defend his City Council seat in 2023. Martin was the only candidate to submit nominating signatures by last week’s deadline for the aldermanic race representing parts of North Center, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Lakeview, Andersonville and Uptown, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
blockclubchicago.org
Woman Critically Injured After Massive Fire At Hyde Park Condo Building
HYDE PARK — A woman was critically hurt and several people were displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Hyde Park condominium building early Tuesday morning brought hundreds of firefighters to the scene, officials said. Firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 5124 S. Kenwood Ave. around 3:30...
multihousingnews.com
Construction Begins on Sustainable Chicago Project
Conservatory Apartments is set to become the city’s largest multifamily building to meet Passive House Certification. Interfaith Housing Development Corp. has broken ground on the Conservatory Apartments, a 43-unit affordable housing project that is aiming to be Chicago’s largest multifamily building to meet the Passive House Certification. The...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
cwbchicago.com
Man, 2 juveniles charged with trying to rob concealed carry holder who opened fire on them
Chicago — New details emerged Wednesday about an attempted robbery that ended with a concealed carry holder shooting three assailants in Chicago on Monday. The information came as prosecutors detailed allegations against an 18-year-old man accused of participating in the robbery with three juveniles. Officials said a 56-year-old man...
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
blockclubchicago.org
Months After Being Robbed, Shot In Lincoln Park, Dakotah Earley Is Walking Again
LINCOLN PARK — A 24-year-old man who had his leg partially amputated after being shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park is walking again. Dakotah Earley was ambushed May 6 by a pair of robbers. One gunman shot him twice in his back and once in his head, and a neighbor who witnessed the attack rushed to his aid until paramedics arrived. The ambush was caught on widely shared surveillance video.
