Hawks announcer in stable condition after losing consciousness on-air

A scary scene unfolded prior to Monday night's Thunder-Hawks game in Atlanta, when Bally Sports announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency on the air during pregame coverage.

Sitting beside Hawks legend and analyst Dominique Wilkins on the court at State Farm Arena, the 68-year-old Rathbun appeared to abruptly slump back in his chair and lose consciousness.

Warning: Video is disturbing:

The broadcast quickly cut to commercial. When it returned, co-host Kelly Crull said Rathbun was OK.

Bally Sports Southeast later announced that Rathbun was treated for dehydration, and he was stable and responsive. He was taken to Emory University Hospital for further evaluation.

The frightening scene touched off a slew of well wishes from the basketball and sports media communities:

