ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks announcer in stable condition after losing consciousness on-air

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJqtW_0jZ3qU8f00

A scary scene unfolded prior to Monday night's Thunder-Hawks game in Atlanta, when Bally Sports announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency on the air during pregame coverage.

Sitting beside Hawks legend and analyst Dominique Wilkins on the court at State Farm Arena, the 68-year-old Rathbun appeared to abruptly slump back in his chair and lose consciousness.

Warning: Video is disturbing:

The broadcast quickly cut to commercial. When it returned, co-host Kelly Crull said Rathbun was OK.

Bally Sports Southeast later announced that Rathbun was treated for dehydration, and he was stable and responsive. He was taken to Emory University Hospital for further evaluation.

The frightening scene touched off a slew of well wishes from the basketball and sports media communities:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on-air

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun was hospitalized after losing consciousness on the air. Video of the incident shows Rathbun, 68, talking with analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins before suddenly seizing up, slumping back in his seat, and dropping his papers and microphone. The other announcer was at first unaware until the camera cut away. The incident occurred just before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks. The announcer is currently stable and in the hospital, a statement from Bally Sports Southeast said.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

NBA Announcer Suffers Scary Medial Emergency On-Air

A longtime NBA announcer was on-air when he suffered a scary medical energy on Monday Night. Bob Rathbun, an announcer who calls Atlanta Hawks games for Bally Sports, was previewing the upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with co-host and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. It was at that time when Rathbun, 68, collapsed and began to convulse (video can be found here). Medical personnel came to Rathbun's aid quickly, and the cames cut away, as mentioned by PEOPLE.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Hawks' Dejounte Murray to miss 2 weeks with ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will be sidelined for approximately two weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Thursday. Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks, adding to Atlanta’s growing list of significant injuries. The Hawks entered Wednesday’s...
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

LeBron James, Magic Johnson Mourn Death Of Lakers Superfan Norm Pattiz

LeBron James and Magic Johnson said Monday they're heartbroken to learn Norm Pattiz -- one of the Lakers' most famous superfans -- has died ... with the duo both penning tribute notes to the late broadcasting entrepreneur. Johnson took to Twitter to share his homage ... calling Pattiz his "long...
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Murray will not return after he suffered a left ankle sprain in first half. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased offensive role if Murray were to miss more time.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen’s Girlfriend, Jordyn January

The Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is back in the lineup after missing previous games with a lower back injury. His long-time partner has been quite encouraging to him during this ordeal. Little is known about her since she prefers privacy. Like many other WAGs, she keeps her Instagram account set to private. The basketballer’s fans are inquisitive to know about his partner. Therefore, we reveal more about Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend, Jordyn January, in this wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS New York

Randle, Knicks win after Hawks lose another starter

NEW YORK — Though Trae Young's sneakers proclaimed him the "King of Broadway," Julius Randle was the one who ruled things inside Madison Square Garden.Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds and the New York Knicks capitalized on another key Atlanta Hawks injury to coast to a 113-89 victory Wednesday night.Randle made six 3-pointers and added five assists against an injury-depleted and overmatched Atlanta frontcourt."It was a monster game. I love the way he played," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said."When he plays like that, we're going to be tough to beat." Young showed up wearing sneakers in the Knicks' blue-and-orange colors...
ATLANTA, GA
Audacy

BetQL Picks for this Week

Check out BetQL’s sports betting picks for this week and win more bets! Don’t miss all these picks on the NFL, NBA and college teams from BetQL!
NASHVILLE, TN
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy